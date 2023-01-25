There are entire federal governments with less power than the BLACKPINK girls. With nearly 300 million Instagram followers between the four band members, all it takes is an off-the-cuff story post or an event appearance to kickstart an entirely new trend. Even among her preternaturally stylish bandmates, though, Jisoo is a standout. She’s got plenty of major brand deals under her designer belt, but her work as a face of Dior always leads to incredible looks. At the Dior haute couture show in Paris this week, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo debuted micro-bangs that might just put an end to the great short fringe conversation once and for all.

Paired with an upswept, braided ballerina bun, the close-cropped, eyebrow-clearing bangs add just the right amount of fashionable edge to her otherwise-polished aesthetic. It feels like nearly everyone is in a constant state of debate over whether or not to cut bangs, but Jisoo’s look could add an entirely new element to the decision — length suddenly matters very much. Jisoo unveiled the exciting new haircut as she arrived at the show, dressed up in a luminous white Dior gown with a a crisp white collar and sleeve cuffs. The floaty, translucent sleeves just added another layer of ethereality to her look, all of which were heightened by the micro-bangs.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

To complement the glossy bun and itty-bitty bangs, Peter Philips, the iconic creative director of Dior Beauty, applied radiant yet minimal blush, matching lipstick, and some delicately-winged liner. Along with her work promoting Dior’s fashion component, Jisoo’s also a muse for Dior Addict’s beauty range.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Though the short bangs are a key piece of this look, it’s still unclear exactly which stylist is responsible for the cut — of it’s even a true cut at all. This Couture Week alone has seen plenty of A-listers and attendees simulate the look of bangs with clip-in pieces, extensions, and even the ends of their own ponytails, like Kylie Jenner did at the Schiaparelli show days earlier.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that Jisoo’s wearing fake bangs (fangs?), the look is so becoming on the popstar, here’s hoping they’re here to stay.