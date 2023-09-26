Hailey Bieber, a.k.a, the queen of strawberry girl summer, continues to draw style inspiration from her Rhode beauty products. Let us explain: back in August, she wore red outfits nonstop while promoting her strawberry glaze lip treatment. This month, the entrepreneur’s releasing new peptide lip tints and once again, she’s using the names of the shades — dubbed toast, raspberry jelly, espresso, and ribbon — to inform her wardrobe choices. On Sept. 25 in Paris for instance, Bieber’s mini dress and ballet flats outfit captured the balletcore aesthetic that inspired her pink lip shade “ribbon.”

The retro-looking dress features three unique circular hoops around the hemline, resembling a dancer’s tutu. It came from Tory Burch’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which showed at New York Fashion Week a mere few weeks ago, so props to Bieber and her stylist Dani Michelle for getting their hands on the design so quickly! The ballerina vibes didn’t stop here though, as she tied her hair in a half-up style with a Jennifer Behr velvet bow and opted for ballet slipper-esque Mary Jane flats from The Row. The Rhode founder then finished off her dancer off-duty moment with a clutch from Jil Sander and chunky gold earrings. For her beauty look, she rocked pale pink eyeshadow and highlighted her cheeks with a rosy shimmer. As for her lip hue, one can only assume she used the “ribbon” shade of her new peptide lip tint.

After debuting this feminine pink outfit, Bieber went for something slightly sultrier at night. While stepping out for dinner at the Hôtel Costes restaurant, the star wore an outfit that mirrored the brown and neutral shades “espresso” and “toast” of her beauty products. She rocked a beige turtleneck top, a black leather trench coat, and black pumps. In lieu of pants, she wore sheer black tights from Calzedonia and high-waisted underwear — a chic take on the no-pants look her BFF Kendall Jenner also loves. Bieber then accessorized with another large pair of gold earrings, Saint Laurent sunglasses, and a black clutch.

This time, her hair was pulled back into her signature slicked-back bun (no bows in sight). It’s hard to tell under her designer sunnies and with the nighttime lighting, but her going-out beauty look seemed to be latte makeup-inspired, with a glossy brown lip and bronzed cheeks.

Seeing how Bieber is in town while Paris Fashion Week is happening, we’re expecting the model to attend some shows and parties later on this week. In fact, you may just catch her at the Saint Laurent show tonight, as she’s one of their A-list brand ambassadors. While you wait for her next appearance, channel both her recent outfits with the TZR-approved pieces below.