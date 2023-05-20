Take a look through Demi Moore’s Instagram account and you’ll initially notice that the actor loves spending time with her family, friends, and dog Pipi. Dig a little deeper and you’ll also see that she is an unofficial swimsuit ambassador of sorts. The 60-year-old’s social media account is filled with countless effortlessly chill bikini photos. Sometimes Moore is in a black set lounging by the pool and other times, she’s languidly laying on her yacht in a leopard print two-piece.

The actor’s selections have range, which is perhaps why it wasn’t a huge surprise to her fans when Moore announced last summer that she’d collaborated with swimwear brand Andie. For those not familiar with the label, it was founded in 2016 by Melanie Travis with a mission to create comfortable swimsuits that for shoppers of all shapes and body types. Moore, who co-designed pieces for the capsule, drew inspiration from her personal collection of vintage bikinis and one-pieces.

Since then, the actor has continued to post bikinigrams on her IG, allowing her followers to be inspired by her swim style. Scroll ahead to check out some of TZR’s favorite looks from Moore to date. Should a specific look catch your eye, we’ve also provided similar products to shop. That way, once pool season arrives you’ll be armed with the perfect bikini or one-piece.

An Animal Print Bikini

Moore casually lounged in this classic leopard bikini while hanging out with her pooch Pipi. The print will provide a nice switch-up from your go-to black two-pieces.

A Printed One-Piece

For her collab with Andie, Moore offered her own creative take on the one-piece by incorporating a plunging neckline and cutout design. Although her exact suit has since sold out, you can still scoop up a similar firework print look from the site, below.

A White Crochet Bikini

Crochet is en vogue for summer, so why not work it into your swimwear? Here, Moore kept her bikini look minimal and cool with a messy updo and timeless black sunnies.

A Hot Pink Bikini

Don’t be afraid to wear bright colors in your swimsuit look, just check out Moore’s hot pink bikini styled with a marigold button-down shirt for inspo. If you’re not ready to work so many hues into your look though, start by rocking a pink two-piece first.

A Classic Black Bikini

As Moore demonstrates in this photo, you can never go wrong with a black bikini. It is an easy two-piece you can throw on and go without feeling the need to dress it up or down too much.