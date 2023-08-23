Fact: The summer heat and a blazer are not the best mix. Anyone who has ever paraded around town on a sizzling 90-degree day while wearing the tailored piece knows this statement is true (hello, sweat). But a suiting vest? Now that’s a foolproof warm-weather choice, which is why the style crowd has deemed the waistcoat one of the season’s front-running trends. Case in point: Nearly every trendsetter has worn some version of the sleeveless piece this summer, from celebs like Karlie Kloss to influencers like Monikh Dale. The latest fashion girl to sign off on the style is Jennifer Lawrence, who donned a white suiting vest while strolling around New York City on Aug. 22.

J.Law was photographed on the Upper West Side with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in coordinating outfits. We’re not sure if the matching moment was intentional or merely a coincidence, but either way, they looked adorable. As for the No Hard Feelings actor’s look, the star of the show was undoubtedly the aforementioned form-fitting waistcoat. And in true Lawrence fashion, she styled the sleek top with equally luxe pieces from one of her favorite brands, The Row, including its Gala Pant and now-sold-out Egon Sandals. Then, the celeb gave the neutral outfit a subtle dose of color via Loewe’s Fold Tote in olive green. To finish the summer-in-the-city look, J.Law accessorized with a sparkly silver necklace, a Tiffany & Co. cuff, and square-shaped frames from Lu Goldie.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The humble vest has been a summer staple for a bevy of fashion-forward folks. In fact, Kloss recently tapped into the trend while attending Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles concert on Aug. 9. For the evening out, the model wore a cropped white waistcoat (similar to Lawrence’s iteration) with cuffed denim and Adidas’ social media-famous Samba sneakers.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

The best part about this versatile workwear-inspired piece though, is that you don’t have to store it away once fall arrives. Simply wear a long-sleeve tee underneath, or throw a leather jacket over it, for a transitional-ready outfit. Shop an assortment of TZR-approved styles, below.