If you haven’t heard the name Maya Hawke yet, that’s about to change. The Stranger Things star inherited her parents’ Hollywood genes — ever heard of actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke? — and is now rightfully coming into her own. In addition to her acting chops, the rising star is cementing herself as a bona fide style darling. Just look at Hawke’s outfits at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival for proof. The 24 year old shut down the red carpet in not one, but two different looks in just 48 hours. Of course she had a little help here from celebrity stylist Harry Lambert, who, you might recall, was responsible for her cool 2023 Met Gala outfit.

On May 23, Hawke first stepped out — or more like twirled in her look — at the premiere of her upcoming film Asteroid City, which also stars A-listers like Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and Scarlett Johansson. The star made a head-turning entrance in a vibrant green, custom strapless Prada dress and bright blue leather gloves. Sure, the two colors may seem like an unusual pairing, but as Hawke demonstrates, they can work surprisingly well together. (Summer 2023 style inspo, anyone?) Hawke then completed the ‘60s-inspired look with square-toe white booties and a dazzling Chopard diamond necklace.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Her second red carpet look is drumming up buzz on the internet, too. On May 24, the fashion girl doubled down on denim in a Schiaparelli cropped jacket and baggy pants from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The unique look, designed by the brand’s Creative Director Daniel Roseberry, featured a medley of oversized gleaming gold buttons. She added a splash of color to the outfit with a bright red lipstick.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

If you’re on board with Hawke’s latest fashion moments, add the pieces below to your wardrobe to recreate her outfits. Keep your eye on this budding actor and trendsetter, as she will likely be everywhere this year.