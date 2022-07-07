Paris Haute Couture Week is on, which means that once again, the stars are gathering to celebrate the latest trends and innovations in fashion. So far, there’s been lots to write home about, from the shows to the attendees. Perhaps most notably, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Dua Lipa surprised audience members by walking the runway for Balenciaga. This spectacle may have caused some of the most stunning guest looks to fly under the radar, but that doesn’t mean they should go unappreciated. For example, Laura Harrier’s fluffy lashes and romantic hairstyle gave her an effortless, French-girl vibe that couldn’t have been more suitable for the occasion.

Along with a white knit dress, the actor wore a gorgeous set of drop earrings by David Yurman. Her wispy hairstyle, created by Jennifer Yepez, was the perfect balance of polished and undone. The star’s shoulder-length hair was pulled back into a low ponytail with a few soft waves framing her face.

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo (who also works with stars like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid) created an equally chic makeup look, focusing mainly on Harrier’s eyes. He added soft, smudgy eyeliner for a boost of definition, but the real star of the show were her fluttery lashes. In his Instagram caption, Vanngo revealed that he used a series of falsies from Lashify, a brand that specializes in DIY lash extensions. Essentially, these innovative false lashes are adhered underneath your natural lashes for the most seamless look and can be worn for up to 10 days.

“Laura’s natural lashes tonight was achieved by using @lashify,” Vanngo said. “Here is my lash map from inner to outer corner: B8, B10, B10, B12, B12, B10🖤”

There’s no denying that Harrier’s Paris Couture Week look would make for a beautiful summer bridal look (or even a summer wedding guest look), particularly because of the easy-to-apply, long-wearing, and natural-looking DIY lash extensions.

Ahead, check out the exact Lashify styles that Vanngo used on the star.

