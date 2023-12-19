On behalf of all my fellow fashion enthusiasts out there, allow me to apologize for the strife you experience every holiday season trying to shop for us. While we certainly don’t want to be the most challenging ones on your list — you know, with our penchant for high-quality materials, seasonal trends, and elevated staples — it’s pretty certain you’ll be overwhelmed by all the options out there (that and our exacting standards). We feel the stress, too! Sometimes, we don’t even know what we want. So, this year, to make it easy, I’ve put together an edit of foolproof picks for the style obsessed, all under the $300 mark.

One easy way to go? With a gift card for their favorite designer store — it’s always a safe bet. However, if you’re looking to truly show you put some thought in, consider drawing inspiration from one of their favorite fashion It girls. If that might be Kendall Jenner or EmRata, add a statement leather coat to your cart — in a slightly oversized fit, of course. Or perhaps they love Zoë Kravitz? Lean toward more low key luxury must-haves, like a patent leather pair of Mary Janes or chunky knit scarf. And if you’re unsure which star they keep tabs on, you can’t go wrong with a Rihanna-esque semi-sheer top — extra points if you also include a lacy bra to peak through (extra extra points if it’s Savage x Fenty).

Ahead are 14 TZR-approved fashion girl presents for $300 and under, whether you’re the one doing the shopping... or your mom’s just begging for one more idea for you.