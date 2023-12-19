(Gift Guide)

These Luxe Under-$300 Fashion Gifts Are So Good, You’ll Want Them All For Yourself

No shame in buying extras.

@Staud
14 fashion gifts for style lovers for under $300
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

On behalf of all my fellow fashion enthusiasts out there, allow me to apologize for the strife you experience every holiday season trying to shop for us. While we certainly don’t want to be the most challenging ones on your list — you know, with our penchant for high-quality materials, seasonal trends, and elevated staples — it’s pretty certain you’ll be overwhelmed by all the options out there (that and our exacting standards). We feel the stress, too! Sometimes, we don’t even know what we want. So, this year, to make it easy, I’ve put together an edit of foolproof picks for the style obsessed, all under the $300 mark.

One easy way to go? With a gift card for their favorite designer store — it’s always a safe bet. However, if you’re looking to truly show you put some thought in, consider drawing inspiration from one of their favorite fashion It girls. If that might be Kendall Jenner or EmRata, add a statement leather coat to your cart — in a slightly oversized fit, of course. Or perhaps they love Zoë Kravitz? Lean toward more low key luxury must-haves, like a patent leather pair of Mary Janes or chunky knit scarf. And if you’re unsure which star they keep tabs on, you can’t go wrong with a Rihanna-esque semi-sheer top — extra points if you also include a lacy bra to peak through (extra extra points if it’s Savage x Fenty).

Ahead are 14 TZR-approved fashion girl presents for $300 and under, whether you’re the one doing the shopping... or your mom’s just begging for one more idea for you.

Aritzia
New Tabloid Trench Coat
$298
Spotted on the fashion week circuit and star-studded press tours alike, leather trench coats are now a must-have for every hardcore sartorial devotee, including the one on your list. This Aritzia silhouette comes in six neutral shades and is constructed out of vegan leather — a win-win if you ask me.
Sézane
Paula Babies
$215
Lovers of the balletcore aesthetic most likely have a pair of ballet flats at the ready in their wardrobe. But what about chic Mary Janes? These buckle-embellished beauties from Sézane are bound to become their new go-to shoes.
Lisa Says Gah
Mariposa Lace Midi Dress
$120
Perhaps your giftee is still in need of the perfect going out look (maybe something for a New Year’s Eve get-together?). This baby blue lace midi dress from Lisa Says Gah would look on-point in any selfies or group photos.
Gimaguas
Ring Top
$134
ICYMI, the peplum is back. Help them tap into one of 2023’s most divisive trends via this denim design from Gimaguas. Imagine this paired with a sequin mini skirt and knee-high boots. Next-level, right?
Staud
Walker Crossbody Bag
$295
Opening up this simultanously classic and cool crossbody bag from Staud on Christmas morning? A dream come true.
David Yurman
Sculpted Cable Micro Huggie Hoop Earrings
$250
At this point, David Yurman’s timeless designs are practically synonymous with Sofia Richie Grainge’s quiet luxury aesthetic. If that’s your recipient’s type of thing, they’ll surely delight in these sculpted cable hoop earrings.
Brandon Blackwood
Mini Kendrick Trunk
$155
Spice up their evening out attire with this mini top-handle bag from Brandon Blackwood. We especially love the size (just big enough for your essentials!) and sweet baby blue shade.
Paloma Wool
Persis Woolen Fitted Sweater
€190
If you know they’re game to try out NSFW styles like free the nip or exposed bra moments, this semi-sheer sweater from Paloma Wool will be right up their alley.