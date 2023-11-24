You probably still have plenty of decisions left to make in 2023 — what to bring to a white elephant gift exchange, where you'll be celebrating New Year's Eve, and so on. But given that we're less than six weeks away from January 1, it's not too early to look ahead to next year, too. No, you don't necessarily need to know where you're spending your summer vacation just yet (Thailand should be on your radar, though), but perhaps begin thinking about some of the trends you want to adopt in 2024. The emerging bag styles, for starters, are decidedly worth mulling over, as the investment piece isn't something you want to retire after just one season.

First things first: Love it or hate it, the hotly debated “quiet luxury” trend is sticking around in 2024, and it’s coming for your bag collection (hey, don’t blame us; we’re just the messengers). Desiree Kleinen, the founder of Amsterdam-based Ree Projects, predicts that the viral aesthetic will continue gaining momentum, with understated, no-fuss silhouettes at the forefront of the look. “We’re seeing a demand for investment pieces and larger luxury tote bags with minimal but distinctive features,” she tells TZR.

On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, for those who aren’t afraid to get a little adventurous with their accessories, gather around: namesake designer Brandon Blackwood says quirky, unexpected silhouettes are on the rise. “A lot of handbag designers and their customers are having a lot of fun experimenting with shapes and proportions,” he explains. “My customers love something that makes you look twice, and I don’t see that slowing down.”

Meanwhile, Strathberry’s co-founders (and husband and wife-duo) Guy and Leeanne Hundleby anticipate that functional silhouettes will reign. “Styles that can be worn in different ways and for different occasions will really stand out,” they tell TZR. “We’ve seen great interest in our top-handled Mosaic Bag and Lana Osette styles, which also come with a leather strap and can be worn crossbody.” On a similar note, they add that slouchy shopper looks will be a big hit next year.

Larger Than Life

If you’re guilty of carrying around multiple bags because your cute, teeny-tiny purse simply won’t cut it for a day out and about, here’s some good news: The design team at Aupen, a rising bag brand loved by celebrities like Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner, are noticing people moving away from crossbody silhouettes and instead reaching for larger shoulder bags. Blackwood agrees, adding: “Medium-sized shoulder bags, large totes, and satchels have been the in-demand styles from our customers.”

Super Soft

“Everyone is looking for more softness and tactility in both materials and colors, but in a new way,” notes Kleinen, who points to soft leathers, specifically, as an up-and-coming look. And speaking of tactical textures, Stephane Tieu, co-founder of Elleme, says suede will be huge for 2024. “I feel this will be popular as it’s a great transition from day to night,” she tells us.

Cool & Curvy

Lindy McDonough, founder of Lindquist Object, believes it’s time for the return of the curved, ‘70s-inspired shoulder bag. “It has curves and lots of shape, but is refined,” she describes the silhouette. And since you’re already leaning into the bygone era, you might as well finish the outfit with flared jeans and aviator sunglasses, right?

Seriously Sparkly

An antithesis of the quiet luxury trend, sparkly handbags are poised to pop off in 2024, says KARA’s founder, Sarah Law. “We are still seeing a strong pull for crystals,” she says, continuing, “A fantastic statement bag is so easy to style; you can wear a clean and minimal look but still stand out and feel festive.” But why wait until next year to dabble in the look? A light-reflecting accent is primed for any festive events on the docket.

Down To Earth

While vibrant shades (see Barbiecore pink and fire engine red) have had a strong grip on the style scene in recent years, according to experts, earthy tones will be the colors du jour in 2024. “Our palette boasts deep browns, rich greens, and warm terracottas, echoing our commitment to heritage and sustainability,” explains Ricardo Ballen, founder of up-and-coming bag brand Ballen.

Dare To Go Distressed

The distressed look, which has dominated the footwear category as of late, is now drifting into bag territory. To be specific, Rebecca Ravenna, a wardrobe stylist and founder of Little High, Little Low, thinks we’ll see Miu Miu’s beloved biker boots translate into a carryall. Double down on the edgy look by teaming a distressed tote with a coordinating lived-in leather jacket.