There’s nothing quite like an evening out on the town with a partner or group of friends, catching up over a delicious meal and much-needed glass of wine. But, on the other hand, there’s something to be said about heading out solo. Everyone needs their alone time every once in a while, so why not take yourself out to a nice dinner? Sure, it may seem daunting to request a table for one, but according to Rihanna, it doesn’t need to be. On Oct. 30 (and into the early hours of Halloween), Rihanna grabbed a bite to eat, wearing an all-leather look. It seems like her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, was on babysitting duty for the evening, as RiRi was spotted by herself.

RiRi chose to dine in at San Vicente Bungalow, a members-only social club in West Hollywood, where she frequently visits with her beau. For her solo date night outfit, Rihanna opted for an oversized button-down on top, which she left open for a subtle peek-a-boo moment that revealed her bandeau bra. The jacket had a distressed, matte feel, ultimately allowing her multicolor pants to be the focal point of the ensemble. At first glance, her trousers appeared dark brown, but if you look closer, you’ll see they’re a red and black ombré hue. Then, instead of her favorite Balenciaga pantaboots, the Fenty Beauty founder opted for timeless black pumps. Her new brownish-red locks also added to her ensemble’s autumnal color palette.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

A few of RiRi’s past luxe leather looks worth mentioning? For starters, while presenting at the BET Awards in 2019, she styled a blazer and leggings in the material, both of which were from her now-defunct Fenty fashion line. And more recently, in May 2023, while she was pregnant with her second son, Riot, the beauty mogul wore a leather trench moto jacket, a micro miniskirt, and thigh-high olive green boots for a date night with her boyfriend.

(+) Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images (+) PapCulture / BACKGRID INFO 1/2

Are you already planning a solo date night? Hit up your favorite restaurant in an all-leather look à la Rihanna. Shop all the pieces needed to recreate her latest outfit below.