Khy (aka Kylie Jenner’s new fashion label) couldn’t have come at a better moment in celebrity fashion. The first drop featured 12 luxe faux leather pieces, including a (now sold out) trench coat as a lynchpin design — and an unspoken representation of exactly what every Hollywood notable seems to be wearing right now. Of course, a sleek Matrix-esque topper, both in real and imitation material, has always been an outerwear mainstay for the A-lister set; Gwyneth Paltrow and Victoria Beckham couldn’t get enough of the look in the ‘90s. But lately, it truly seems to be popping up everywhere and on everyone, with each It girl wearing it in a cooler way than the last.

For starters, Kim Kardashian endorsed the trend back in 2022 at the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 show. Her take? To layer even more leather underneath her tie-waist black coat — and in lime green, no less. And at Paris Fashion Week this past September, Hailey Bieber incorporated the silhouette with a deftly pulled together no-pants outfit. The hero piece works well for off-duty purposes, too. Just check out Emily Ratajkowski for inspiration: There’s hardly a day when she’s not wearing a long and luxe leather trench to take her dog Colombo for a walk in New York. All this is to say? Investing in the piece is sure to open all sorts of new wardrobe possibilities for you.

Find styling inspiration with the five star-approved formulas ahead, and shop the essentials pieces to achieve each look yourself.

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re in the mood to look cute on quick neighborhood errands (who isn’t?) channel Ratajkowski’s off-duty approach to the silhouette. While walking Colombo around the West Village, EmRata made the street her runway (as per usual) in one of her go-to toppers this season, a cherry red leather trench (which even matched her pup’s collar). Underneath her Nour Hammour number, she opted for simple separates, including black trousers and a long-sleeve top. To add a bit of contrast, consider patterned footwear, like Ratajkowski’s cowboy boots.

Hailey Bieber

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Leave it to Bieber to make a leather maxi coat align with any bottoms — even no pants at all. The Rhode founder tapped into a futuristic Flashdance vibe via boyshorts from Petar Petrov and a nude ALAÏA bodysuit. In lieu of trousers or a skirt, she went with semi-sheer black tights and Jimmy Choo pumps which she showcased by leaving her Balenciaga coat open. All that’s missing is a pair of ballet flats and you’re ready for the stage.

Kim Kardashian

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment

You can always count on the SKIMS founder to go big or go home when trying out the latest fashion craze, and that’s exactly what she did last year during Milan Fashion Week. Ahead of the Prada show, Kardashian was photographed wearing all-leather menswear separates from the Italian label’s previous collection, including a grey oversized trench and a coordinating lime green set. Copy her front-row ‘fit by layering a bold co-ord underneath a cool-toned coat.

Lori Harvey

TPG / BACKGRID

Who needs a puffer jacket when you can layer a chunky knit or two under a slightly oversized leather trench? Take style cues from Harvey’s cold weather-friendly combination by teaming a neutral sweater (extra points if a scarf is attached) with a cocoa-colored topper (hers is from Bottega Veneta), and baggy jeans. It’s a mix that’s equal parts chic and cozy.

Dua Lipa

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Calling all the dark academia lovers out there: If you don’t already have a leather trench in your rotation, take Lipa’s recent matte moment as a sign to place an order ASAP. While out and about promoting her new single, “Houdini” earlier this month, the singer chose a knee-length version, which she paired with a preppy polo. She finished off her press outfit with distressed black jeans and stiletto loafers from Versace — a footwear essential for fans of the collegiate look.