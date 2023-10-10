Peruse through Emily Ratajkowski’s off-duty street style outfits, and you’ll likely notice a common theme: She’s never afraid to rewear her favorite pieces. (Celebrities, they’re just like us!) In fact, the model is known for collecting playful statement looks — see her lingerie vintage Burberry number and Réalisation Par midi dress — that she plugs into countless outfit formulas. Now, it seems she has a new tried-and-true style in her rotation. On Oct. 9, Ratajkowski wore a faux leather coat from BlankNYC, which she previously donned in early 2020. Always one to experiment with her looks, the fashion girl styled the topper so differently this time around.

While on her way to drop her son Sylvester off at school in New York, Ratajkowski kept warm in the pumpkin spice-colored jacket, which read very on-brand for the season. From there, the My Body author layered a black tank underneath the must-have fall coat. As for the bottom half of her look, she slipped into a luxe black midi skirt from Silk Laundry. To keep the focus on her furry outerwear, the street style star leaned into simple accents, including brown suede knee-high boots, a hobo Loewe bag (which is unfortunately sold out at the moment), and chunky gold earrings. Sylvester, of course, looked equally fashion-forward in a Ralph Lauren cardigan and metallic sneakers.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Indeed, EmRata doesn’t bid farewell to looks after one season, given that she first donned the BlankNYC outerwear back in March 2020. While taking her dog Columbo for a walk in NYC, she paired her trusty coat with a cropped white tee and trousers from The Row. Instead of cold weather-friendly suede boots, the model slipped into Nike’s classic Cortez leather sneakers. Her furry friend, too, was ready for the cameras in a rainbow leash (which was from Found My Animal, for all the dog parents out there).

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Unfortunately, EmRata’s exact coat is no longer available (it sold out right after she wore it in 2020, naturally). Not to fret, though: TZR found the same faux leather piece in black. To recreate her latest off-duty look, shop the accompanying looks below.