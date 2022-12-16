December is hectic. Between finishing up your projects at work and scheduling those end-of-year dinner dates with friends, you may find yourself with little time to plan your party outfits for when the holiday festivities actually arrive. That’s quite alright, though, as TZR is here to offer seasonal styling advice, starting with New Year’s Eve outfit ideas. Whether you have “nothing to wear” for the evening or simply need a bit of inspiration on what to pair a sparkly top with, our team has you covered.

The beauty of the looks ahead are that they are easy to put together (yes, even the sheer fashion trend) and if you fall in love with one, our editors have gathered all the key pieces you’ll need to assemble it. In other words: You needn’t scour the internet for the perfect matching sequin set or sultry, backless party gown — it’s all below. Many of the ensembles, too, will provide fresh ideas on how to dress for NYE that don’t feel like you’re trying too try hard. For example, if all the glitz and glam personally isn’t for you, that’s OK. You don’t need to uproot your style for one night: Maybe you might want to just wear one key sparkly item, like a blazer or bag, instead.

Continue on to find the NYE party attire that speaks to your soul, and prepare to be the best-dressed guest in the room.

A Comfortable Yet Festive Set

It’s always good to have a just-in-case party outfit that you can throw on with ease. A one-and-done festive set will help you accomplish this task and offer a way for you to stand out in a sea of sequin dresses. Plus, you can always wear it again with other pieces in your closet throughout the rest of the year.

Dare To Go Sheer

New Year’s Eve fashion often centers on sparkles and barely-there outfits. Thus if you want to try the sheer dressing trend, jump right into it come Dec. 31. You can test the waters with an alluring corset top (styled with jeans for more coverage) or opt for a completely see-through dress that’ll highlight your favorite undergarments.

A Tiny Touch Of Sparkle

Partygoers who don’t want to drown themselves in crystals and glitter can still find more subtle ways to add in some sparkle. For example, you can style gloves that feature sequin leopard spots with a simple LBD to give it more personality, or contain the shimmer to just your purse. Likewise, a sequin blazer or pants (styled, respectively with jeans or a neutral knit) will easily work with your everyday pieces while adding a festive NYE touch.

Spotlight Your Party Shoe

To all the shoe lovers and collectors out there: Don’t shy away from building your look around party footwear. After all, now’s the perfect time to take your flamboyant feathery heels out for a spin at the bar or to dance the night away in the shiniest pair of boots you’ve ever owned.

Go Wild With Your Color Combos

Break your all-black winter outfit streak on Dec. 31 by wearing unexpectedly bold color pairings. If you’re struggling with combining different shades together, you can always opt for a dress or top that already does the work for you, like the Victor Glemaud dress below. Additionally, try a sequin lime green dress with tangy orange heels for an explosion of cheerful colors.

Swap Paillettes For Fun Prints

Contrary to what your friends are saying in the group chat, sequins are not the only way to make a big splash. Deviate from the expected by choosing a 3D jacquard floral mini skirt instead, or slip into printed dresses from the likes of MOTHER OF ALL and Paco Rabanne. If you’re spending your NYE on a tropical island, have the prints in your look match the environment (Farm Rio has a great option, see below).

Back It Up

If plunging neckline garments aren’t to your taste, consider showing off your back. Find dresses and tops that give a peek of skin from behind versus the front, so you don’t have to wander through the room with your arms crossed across the chest.