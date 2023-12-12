If you’ve ventured into your local AMC theater lately, you might’ve noticed there’s a film for every type of movie-goer. And just like the movie selection, the projects' stars have been serving up press tour attire that also spans a wide range of tastes. For starters, there was Rachel Zegler and Hunter Schafer’s Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes ensembles in November, where they both channeled the dark, dystopian aesthetic of the original trilogy. Then, Julia Roberts went full office-style chic in multiple Gucci sets while promoting Leave The World Behind. And now, Sydney Sweeney’s press tour looks for her upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You, are venturing into easy luxury territory, with a touch of Old Hollywood glam.

For her recent promo rounds, Sweeney once again teamed up with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson — whom she’s worked with since her pre-Euphoria days — to curate yet another assortment of top-notch outfits. And in true Sweeney and Dickson fashion, they undeniably understood the assignment. The sartorial power duo kicked things off on Dec. 11 in New York as Sweeney was photographed in four different designer trappings in less than 12 hours, starting with a cold weather-friendly Schiaparelli set and ending the day in a bedazzled Miu Miu maxi dress.

And the actor is just getting started. Sweeney’s new film hits theaters on Dec. 22, so you can expect a lot more red-carpet-worthy selections to pop up in the coming days. Keep scrolling to see Sweeney’s best press tour looks so far, and be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it as the tour continues.

December 12

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Sweeney was snapped by the paparazzi while en route to her next promo event in an all-black outfit from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini. On top, she wore a cut-out-heavy blazer-esque style, and on the bottom, she chose high-waisted fitted pants, which peeped her platform heels.

BACKGRID

On her way to film LIVE With Kelly and Mark, Sweeney tapped into the Barbiecore trend in a monochromatic baby pink moment from Versace, complete with an ultra-mini mod dress and a coordinating peacoat. She accessorized with satin pointy pumps, a matching handbag, and ‘60s-inspired white sunglasses, which all hailed from the label.

December 11

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

For the rom-com’s official New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater, Sweeney looked angelic as she walked the red carpet in a crystal-embellished semi-sheer gown from Miu Miu.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney joined her co-star, Glen Powell for a mid-afternoon taping of The Drew Barrymore Show, where the Euphoria actor styled all-white separates from Monse. Her second winter whites look of the day included a pinstripe corset, low-waist trousers, and a cropped blazer.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Even though this full Balmain look is debatably the most casual of her press wardrobe so far, it certainly didn’t lack a posh feel. Sweeney continued the wide-leg bottoms theme with mid-wash jeans, which she styled with a black button-down vest and a matching coat. She added black accents — Miu Miu block sunglasses and an en vogue headband — to elevate her seemingly simple selections.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The A-lister started her latest promotional tour on a high note — with a wintery turtleneck and maxi skirt set from Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Adorned with the label’s signature gold embellishments, Sweeney braced for the Big Apple cold and even slipped on a pair of knee-high white boots while heading into The TODAY Show NBC studios.