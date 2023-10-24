Jennifer Garner Is Living Her Best Ballet Flat Life

Stroll around the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, and there’s a good chance you’ll spot Jennifer Garner at some point. That’s because the actor, who resides in the area with her three children, is constantly on the go, hitting the local farmer’s market for fresh flowers one day, grabbing a quick bite to eat at Country Mart the next. For her off-duty outings, she tends to rotate between a few comfortable yet cool shoes: sporty-cool Brooks sneakers, chunky loafers, and — most recently — ballet flats.

On October 23, the star was photographed with her son Samuel enjoying some retail therapy near their home. Alongside with her classic slippers, Garner was dressed in a cozy cardigan (layered with a plain black tee underneath) and faded denim. The entire outfit aligned perfectly with the easy luxury look that’s taken 2023 by storm, thanks to the chic white trim on her sweater to the easy light blue wash of her jeans. Samuel, meanwhile, seemed to be fresh from the after-school pickup line in a uniform-esque polo and khakis. Light academia outfit inspo, anyone?

While it’s been a minute since we’ve seen balletic slippers make an appearance in Garner’s laid-back street style, the design was a mainstay in her 2010s wardrobe. Back then, there was hardly a paparazzi pic where the star wasn’t running around in the feminine slip-ons. She wore them nearly everywhere around Los Angeles, cycling between styles in all manner of white, black, tan, and navy hues. (Another Jen style thorough line: she loves a good neutral.)

A few of her past ballet flat looks worth mentioning: In August 2010, while out in Santa Monica hand-in-hand with her daughter Violet (she’s 17 years old now!), Garner styled a black pair alongside a pleated midi skirt and white cardigan — a classic Jen move. And the last time she was publicly photographed in the shoes, teamed with a navy midi dress, was on December 2019, while attending church with her children and ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Given Garner's trackrecord with timeless flats (and the look's resurgence among the Hollywood set) we wouldn't be surprised to see her wearing them more in the upcoming months — watch this space!