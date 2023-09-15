Scroll through Instagram and you may have noticed the influx of celebs flooding into Vogue World, an annual event that feels like something between an award show and the Met Gala. This year’s extravaganza took place in London’s famed Theatre Royal Drury Lane for a celebration of British theater and fashion. There were performances from FKA Twigs, a runway show, and Annie Lennox even surprised the crowd by singing “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” The festivities didn’t stop there, at least for the night owls. Stars like Jourdan Dunn and Emily Ratajkowski popped by the Vogue World after-party, which was held at The George Mayfair, a private members-only club.

For the late evening outing, Ratajkowski went for a deconstructed LBD. The ripped up mini dress was completely sheer and came with a matching skinny scarf, which the My Body author looped around her neck. Ratajkowski is the queen of wearing short, formfitting silhouettes so this look was right up her alley. But unlike how she typically styles her mini dresses for the daytime (usually with sneakers), EmRata chose to wear black pumps with knitted socks that bunched up at her ankles. The model’s whole look gave off gloomy girl who likes to party vibes, and we’re kind of here for this.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

EmRata has had a busy couple of days in general. Just earlier this week on Sept. 12, she attended the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. For that red (or should we say pink) carpet event, the star wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye Jewelry. She styled the Gaultier look with a Fendi Baguette bag and minimalist heels. If you compare this look to the one from last night in London, it could not be more different in terms of color and cut. However, both outfits do tap into her penchant for wearing pieces that give a peek-a-boo effect — and she wore them both so well.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

If you’re long overdue for a night out with friends at a concert or dive bar, adopt EmRata’s gloomy girl style for yourself. We rounded up the key pieces you’ll need to pull off this moody and sultry look, below.