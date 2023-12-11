The holidays are inching closer and closer, which only means one thing: You’re currently knee-deep in gift shopping, slowly but surely making a dent in your list. Perhaps, though, you’re still contemplating what to purchase for the fashion lover — or style snob, if you will — in your life. Should you need a little guidance, you’ve come to the right place: Team TZR, whose job is to always have a finger on the pulse of all things style, is here to share the best luxury options on the market under $3,000. We’re confident each style will win you (and your recipient) over.

Given that labels are constantly dropping new styles, it’s understandable if landing on just one high-end item can feel like a bit of a challenge. A good place to begin the process? Think about what types of pieces they wear the most. For example, do they always show up for dinner in a black wool coat? If so, they’ll surely be into Toteme’s Instagram-famous draped fringe jacket (yes, you’ve seen the piece all over your feed). Or, on the other hand, are they always game to try the season’s most popular trends? Wow them with a pair of Miu Miu’s beloved ballet flats. Tip: Give them the shoes with a pair of cashmere socks so they can immediately sport them. These jumping-off points should help you locate a style they’ll have in their wardrobe for years to come.

Ahead, shop a vetted assortment of luxury fashion presents under $3,000, all of which will earn you the title of the best gift-giver this year.