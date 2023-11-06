(Celebrity)

Taylor Swift & Her Squad Just Had The Most Epic Saturday Night In NYC

I’m having major FOMO.

@selenagomez
Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Planning a girls’ night as an adult requires some serious dedication. Take it from me: I’ve been trying to get my crew together since June, but between work, relationships, and the upcoming holiday season, our evening out on the town keeps getting pushed back (sigh). But if Taylor Swift, arguably the world’s biggest A-lister at the moment, can manage to round up her girl gang on a Saturday night, there’s hope for my friend group. In case you missed it, on Nov. 4, Swift and her celebrity friend group gathered for an epic night out in New York, and of course, everyone arrived in their best looks for the occasion. (My besties and I are taking major style cues for our next meetup, whenever that may be...)

The “Wildest Dreams” singer kicked off her GNO by meeting up with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes at BONDST, a sushi restaurant in NoHo. Following dinner, the friend group headed to their second celebrity hotspot of the night, Zero Bond, also in NoHo, where the good vibes just kept on coming.

While leaving BONDST, Swift was photographed hand-in-hand with Mahomes and Gomez in an assortment of autumnal separates. The musician wore a long-sleeve black top, which she paired with a checker-print pleated mini skirt from Miu Miu — one of her go-to silhouettes of the season. On the bottom, Swift opted for over-the-knee Stella McCartney stiletto boots and a croc-embossed bucket bag, also from the London-based label.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift rounded out her fall-ready look with various gold accessories from Jacquie Aiche, Maria Tash, and Mazin, including a snake ring that might’ve been a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Easter egg (IYKYK).

Miu Miu
Prince of Wales Check Skirt
$1,990
Stella McCartney
Ryder Vegan Sporty Over-The-Knee Boots
$1,850
Stella McCartney
Apple Skin Embossed Bucket Bag
$1,995
Éterne
Long-Sleeve Fitted Black Top
$135
Jacquie Aiche
Emerald Marquis + Round Sophie Diamond Necklace
$2,940

Selena Gomez

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez also dressed for the chilly NYC weather. The “Single Soon” singer opted for a comfy yet chic cashmere dress from FRAME, luxe slingback flats from Steve Madden, and a timeless black bucket bag from Saint Laurent — a similar carryall to the one Swift chose for the evening.

FRAME
Long Cashmere Dolman Dress
$1,498
$1,048
Steve Madden
Blakely Black Leather
$90
Saint Laurent
Le 37 Leather Bucket Bag
$2,990
Wolford
Individual 100 Leg-Support Tights
$95

Sophie Turner

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Turner went a more colorful route than the rest of the A-list posse. The Game of Thrones actor stepped out in a tonal blue look, which included a plaid blazer, navy top, light-wash jeans, and velvet pumps. She chose a unique Louis Vuitton clutch for the GNO, which makes sense, seeing that she hardly leaves the house without a handbag from the luxury label in tow.

Louis Vuitton
Lexington Pouch
$2,600
Veronica Beard
Hosanna Plaid Linen Dickey Jacket
$678
Saint Laurent
Blade Velvet Slingback Pumps
$895
Khaite
Abigail Stretch Jean
$460

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Saturday night, Hadid continued her street style streak of sporting pieces from her cashmere label, Guest In Residence. The founder opted out of pants and instead wore an oversized version of her brand’s Industry Jacket as a dress, which she coupled with knee-high boots from Totême. A small handbag from Miu Miu and glitzy diamond hoops completed her evening-out look.

Totême
Slim Mixed Leather Knee Boots
$1,050
Guest In Residence
Industry Jacket
$795
Miu Miu
Arcadie Leather Bag
$3,000
David Yurman
Pavé Hoop Earrings
$1,775

Cara Delevingne

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Delevingne’s layered look was made up of multiple edgy leather pieces, with the focal point being her chap-looking Stella McCartney jeans. To keep warm, the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actor threw on a shearling jacket from Saint Laurent and a fuzzy bucket hat.

Stella McCartney
Alter Mat Chap Jeans
$1,190
Saint Laurent
Leather Bomber Jacket
$4,790
Karl Lagerfield
Faux-Shearling Monogram Bucket Hat
$116
$58
Vince.
Scoop Neck Tank
$65