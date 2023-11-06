Planning a girls’ night as an adult requires some serious dedication. Take it from me: I’ve been trying to get my crew together since June, but between work, relationships, and the upcoming holiday season, our evening out on the town keeps getting pushed back (sigh). But if Taylor Swift, arguably the world’s biggest A-lister at the moment, can manage to round up her girl gang on a Saturday night, there’s hope for my friend group. In case you missed it, on Nov. 4, Swift and her celebrity friend group gathered for an epic night out in New York, and of course, everyone arrived in their best looks for the occasion. (My besties and I are taking major style cues for our next meetup, whenever that may be...)

The “Wildest Dreams” singer kicked off her GNO by meeting up with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes at BONDST, a sushi restaurant in NoHo. Following dinner, the friend group headed to their second celebrity hotspot of the night, Zero Bond, also in NoHo, where the good vibes just kept on coming.

While leaving BONDST, Swift was photographed hand-in-hand with Mahomes and Gomez in an assortment of autumnal separates. The musician wore a long-sleeve black top, which she paired with a checker-print pleated mini skirt from Miu Miu — one of her go-to silhouettes of the season. On the bottom, Swift opted for over-the-knee Stella McCartney stiletto boots and a croc-embossed bucket bag, also from the London-based label.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Swift rounded out her fall-ready look with various gold accessories from Jacquie Aiche, Maria Tash, and Mazin, including a snake ring that might’ve been a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) Easter egg (IYKYK).

Selena Gomez

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez also dressed for the chilly NYC weather. The “Single Soon” singer opted for a comfy yet chic cashmere dress from FRAME, luxe slingback flats from Steve Madden, and a timeless black bucket bag from Saint Laurent — a similar carryall to the one Swift chose for the evening.

Sophie Turner

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Turner went a more colorful route than the rest of the A-list posse. The Game of Thrones actor stepped out in a tonal blue look, which included a plaid blazer, navy top, light-wash jeans, and velvet pumps. She chose a unique Louis Vuitton clutch for the GNO, which makes sense, seeing that she hardly leaves the house without a handbag from the luxury label in tow.

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Saturday night, Hadid continued her street style streak of sporting pieces from her cashmere label, Guest In Residence. The founder opted out of pants and instead wore an oversized version of her brand’s Industry Jacket as a dress, which she coupled with knee-high boots from Totême. A small handbag from Miu Miu and glitzy diamond hoops completed her evening-out look.

Cara Delevingne

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Delevingne’s layered look was made up of multiple edgy leather pieces, with the focal point being her chap-looking Stella McCartney jeans. To keep warm, the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets actor threw on a shearling jacket from Saint Laurent and a fuzzy bucket hat.