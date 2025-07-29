Summer 2025’s sandal trends truly run the gamut. Gladiator styles of yore have earned steady praise, and the same goes for platform flip-flops. One look that may have flown under your radar, though? Caged sandals. Typically boasting thinner straps than a fisherman silhouette, caged shoes are, well, meant to resemble the look of a cage around the toes, keeping your foot from sliding out. With its functional fit and stylish look, it’s no wonder brands are doubling down on the sandals this season.

One label that’s tapping into the summer sandal trend is Anonymous Copenhagen, founded by Alexander Ziegler Peterson. “They are sophisticated and a bit sexy, which makes them a perfect shoe style for summer,” he tells TZR. Meanwhile, according to Peterson, the silhouette can go from the office to evenings out in one fell swoop. “We have seen customers styling our Carminho, a caged kitten heel sandal, with work-appropriate outfits like trousers and a tank top or styled for daytime summer parties with a flowy dress,” the founder explains.

And while many caged sandals are rendered in leather, some labels are stepping outside the box. Vince, for instance, released an of-the-moment jelly style, providing a playful take on the summer trend. Alternatively, for something a tad more polished, look to the suede caged sandals over at Madewell. With a calf-length sock, the shoe can easily transition into the chillier months.

If you’re open to splurging on one more summer sandal, a caged silhouette won’t disappoint. Below, find 10 options worth checking out.

Loeffler Randall Devon Lattice Slingback Sandals $295 See On Bloomingdale's The leopard print craze has yet to wane, and these slingback sandals are a subtle way to partake in the trend.

Anonymous Copenhagen Carminho $270 See On Anonymous Copenhage As Peterson notes, the Danish label’s Carminho sandals will pair with practically anything in your wardrobe, making them a sound investment.

Toast Fracap Leather Sandals $305 See On Toast Crafted in a small town in Puglia, Italy, these olive-colored Toast sandals feature vegetable-tanned leather, a buckled ankle strap, and a rubber sole.

Sézane Florie Sandals $235 See On Sézane Level up every look with Sézane’s glossy maroon sandals. Thanks to the thick heel, your feet won’t be throbbing mid-way through the night.

Vince Barcelona Jelly Sandals $225 See On Bloomingdale's Vince dropped its Barcelona jelly sandals in March, and the silhouette quickly sold out. Luckily, the brand restocked the beloved shoes — so act fast.

Charles & Keith Linnea Metallic Woven Slingback Caged Sandals $89 See On Charles & Keith It’s hard to believe these metallic gold slingback sandals are under $100. With a deal that good, consider scooping up the brown pair, too.

Prada 55mm Caged Platform Sandals $875 See On Farfetch If you’ve scrolled through Instagram this summer, you’ve certainly seen Prada’s caged platform sandals. An influencer favorite, the rubber shoes, which are emblazoned with the luxury label’s logo, are sure to be a wardrobe workhorse.

Freda Salvador Caged Woven Flat $398 See On Freda Salvador If you’re a minimalist at heart, Freda Salvador’s caged woven sandals will be right up your alley. Choose between the vanilla or black pair — you can’t go wrong with either.

Bared Footwear Bittern $279 See On Bared Footwear Already own far too many black sandals? These icy blue babies will be a fresh addition to your footwear collection.