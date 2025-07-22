For millennials who grew up in the 2010s, owning a Longchamp Le Pliage bag was a rite of passage, much like UGG boots and North Face jackets. During the decade, the humble nylon tote ruled school halls and malls alike. That’s because, unlike other designer bags on the market, it wasn’t hard for a teen or early 20-something to scrape together their money to purchase the under-$200 bags. Although the silhouette technically never went out of style, Gen Z is now discovering the many merits of the Le Pliage bag, leading to the carryall’s recent resurgence.

Chloe Baffert, head of merchandising and curation at Poshmark, started noticing signs of the tote’s grand return in August 2024, when shoppers were clamoring for the Le Pliage Mini Pouch — the smallest version of the timeless carryall. “Since then, the Le Pliage has only gotten more popular,” Baffert explains. To wit, on the resale website, searches for “Longchamp Le Pliage bag” increased by +62% from April to June 2025, compared to the previous three months. “It’s now the stylish workhorse slung over the shoulders of every twenty-something commuting,” she says.

ThredUp has seen similar interest in the bag. According to Cynthia Lee, its head of merchandising, the platform experienced an uptick in sales and searches in April and May, which she believes was due to the start of summer (it’s the perfect travel bag, after all). “June has been the highest month so far,” Lee reveals.

Baffert says Gen Z is undeniably leading the charge in the comeback of the Longchamp Le Pliage. “They’re rediscovering a bag millennials once tested the strength of, packed to the brim with 50 pounds of textbooks,” the expert notes. Of course, this younger generation isn’t necessarily wearing their styles over peplum tops or velour track jackets. “Gen Z is now putting their own spin on it, adorning the totes with bag charms, Labubus, and other quirky touches that make it feel fresh and personal,” Baffert explains. On TikTok and Instagram, a viral “What’s in my Longchamp Le Pliage bag” trend is making the rounds, with users documenting the tote’s unmatched spaciousness.

And most millennials aren’t snubbing the revival, adds Baffert, who says the reactions have been a mixed bag. “Some have been there, done that,” she tells TZR. “Others are recreating a moment in their style and embracing the nostalgia.” Meanwhile, Lee believes GenXers have long been sold on the functional silhouette.

Yes, the bag’s practicality is a major draw. The style was created in 1993 by Philippe Cassegrain, the son of Longchamp's founder Jean Cassegrain, who drew inspiration from the art of origami. Named after the French word for folding, the Le Pliage bag was designed to be — you guessed it — folded up (see a step-by-step how-to here), making it a piece one can sport all day, every day. “You can wear it to school, on the weekends, to the beach, to your first job,” Lee explains about its versatility. “I think that’s why it’s stayed a core piece for a lot of people.”

Lee also notes how many are moving away from flashy logos in favor of understated totes, like the Le Pliage. “People want to self-express,” she states. Because of the minimalist design, there’s ample opportunity to personalize yours with various trinkets, as Baffert pointed out above. Lee agrees, adding that you have the power to customize it however your heart pleases.

The Le Pliage bag’s accessible price plays a significant role in its return, too. Today, you can scoop up the carryall for anywhere between $110 and $215, depending on the size. “Luxury handbags are so unattainable,” notes Lee. “You can't even buy a new bag unless it’s like $2,000, which is totally ridiculous and just not right,” she says. Baffert echoes Lee, emphasizing that with handbag prices continuing to rise, the demand for this Longchamp silhouette makes sense from a cost perspective. “The Le Pliage feels like a more digestible splurge, especially when you can find it for a great deal,” the expert explains, adding that turning to one of these resale sites gives the piece a special and authentic element, as you’re buying a version that’s already been loved.

The Le Pliage craze ties into the masses’ newfound obsession with 2010s style, reports Baffert. To wit, this year alone, statement necklaces, flared jeans, and, believe it or not, bandage dresses, have roared back into the zeitgeist. “There’s a yearning for that classic preppy look with a little rebellion — something that feels very party girls on The Cobrasnake meets Blair Waldorf,” she explains. During the decade, the bag was spotted on the likes of Alexa Chung (who brought it to LFW in 2011) and Rita Ora (who carried a piece from the Jeremy Scott collab in 2013). Before that, Kate Middleton was one of the first to carry the bag, having worn a chocolate brown iteration in 2005. More recently, young A-listers have co-signed the bag, one being Lila Moss. In 2022, the 22-year-old model was spotted between NYFW shows with a navy, red, and white monogram style.

