My trusty jean jacket and I have been through everything together: my first date in high school (I wore it with low-waisted jeans and a mini dress... don’t ask), my college graduation, and moving from my childhood home to my new apartment in Boston. So, when my must-have topper started showing its wear and tear earlier this year, I was devastated, but determined as I started shopping for its replacement. What outerwear staple could fill the gigantic shoes left behind by my Levi’s XL Trucker Jacket? A leather blazer, that’s what. For the last few months, my new sleek all-black style and I have been making some memories of our own together — concerts, interviews, date nights, quick errand runs, you name it — and I don’t know how I went so long without it in my wardrobe.

Leather blazers have always felt chic (especially in the ‘90s), but thanks to the recent fashion week circuit, they’re feeling extra relevant right now. “Leather blazers have never looked better. Some of the hottest designers right now debuted fresh workwear-inspired designs for their Spring/Summer 2024 presentations this fall,” says celebrity stylist Kat Gosik, who’s worked with celebrities including Sydney Sweeney and Christine Quinn. “Coach showcased a distressed brown version, while Acne Studios went a preppier route with a fitted leather red blazer dress.”

(+) Coach Spring/Summer 2024 WWD/Getty Images (+) Acne Studios Spring/Summer 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

When it comes to choosing the right silhouette for you, Gosik notes you should be unapologetically detail-oriented with your selections. “When in doubt, always size up, especially if you’re like me and love to style a hoodie or crewneck underneath,” Gosik suggests. “This will make layering ten times easier and don’t worry about it appearing bulky — an oversized jacket is always stylish.”

Feeling inspired? Same. Join me in shopping 10 versatile leather blazers below.