Swifties may not know who is predicted to go to the Super Bowl this year, but they can recall every one of Taylor Swift’s sporty-chic game day looks. There was the Balenciaga bustier, Reformation platform loafers, and Stella McCartney teddy coat, just to name a few memorable pieces. Oh, and we can’t forget about all the vintage Chiefs apparel (a very supportive girlfriend, indeed). For yesterday’s game, the “Anti-Hero” singer blew it out of the park — err, stadium — with her outfit choice. Swift stepped out in Larroudé’s thigh-high leather boots — an emerging celebrity It item, thanks to an endorsement from the musician’s best friend, Selena Gomez.

On Dec. 10, Swift was seen making her way into the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Buffalo Bills (sorry, Swifties, ICYMI, the Bills took home the win). For the afternoon game, the A-lister opted for another vintage Chiefs top, this time a crewneck from the ‘90s. Then, a black leather Versace miniskirt offset the sporty vibes. Our eyes, however, went directly to her leather shoes. Boasting a thigh-high silhouette and skinny heel, the New York-based footwear brand’s best-selling boots added a luxe element to the look. To finish the ensemble, Swift kept it simple with sleek rings, including Mazin Jewels’ open rivet style and a red heirloom look from Mejuri.

Did Gomez clue Swift into Larroudé’s sleek leather boots? It’s very possible, given that she donned them just three days before her famous friend. On Dec. 7, the Only Murders in the Building star was seen out and about in New York City, donning the label’s ivory version. She teamed the sumptuous shoes with coordinating cream separates, such as Reiss’ oversized wool coat and Ronny Kobo’s knit dress. To keep warm in the chilly city, the Rare Beauty founder worked Wolford’s sheer tights into the outfit. Two diamond rings from Hearts on Fire rounded out Gomez’s lavish look.

Whether you’re a sports fan or simply can’t get enough of Swift’s game day outfits, copy the singer’s latest look with the pieces ahead. As for who will rock Larroudé’s leather thigh-high boots next? We’re banking on another member from her girl gang, perhaps Zoë Kravitz or Sophie Turner — we’ll all have to wait and see.