It’s no secret celebrities love to break sartorial boundaries — oh hi, Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski. But that’s not to say they don’t gravitate towards timeless pieces, too. Take Meghan Markle as an example. The royal’s signature look is arguably neutral matching sets, particularly styles from labels like STAUD and J.Crew. And then there’s Zoë Kravitz, who is no stranger to a classic little black dress, whether for promoting a new film or attending one of Saint Laurent’s glamorous events — she is a devoted brand ambassador, after all. And somehow, with each wear, she always makes the tried-and-true silhouette seem so unpredictable.

While her affinity for little black dresses began long ago, back around 2016 to be exact (more on that later), we’d argue her press tour attire for The Batman in 2022 solidified her as the poster child for the always-chic number. For the public outings, Kravitz sourced a collection of luxe looks from labels like The Row, Khaite, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent. And more recently, at the latter’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, she made an appearance in a custom polka-dot LBD. With its delicate tulle draping and micro-mini hemline, the design felt surprisingly fresh for the actor — proving that with Kravitz, not a single LBD feels repeated.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the actor’s nine best LBD moments to date. Plus, find an edit of products to help you incorporate her trusty look into your wardrobe.

September 2023

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Polka dots were definitely the unexpected star on the PFW runways a few months ago— brands like Balmain, Elie Saab, and Stella McCartney had multiple variations in their collections. Kravitz clearly got the print memo, too, as she arrived at the Saint Laurent show sporting the classic motif. She accessorized with understated Tiffany & Co. earrings and her go-to slingback pumps.

March 2023

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Kravitz's modest midi is worth copying this holiday season, whether you’re hitting up an office party or a family occasion. In March, the actor walked the red — err, white — carpet at an OMEGA press event in a high-neck number from The Row’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She rounded out the look with slingback pumps and a black watch.

February 2023

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a dress over pants, a styling trick popular in the early aughts, has returned to the fashion zeitgeist. If you’re looking to tap into the controversial trend, take style cues from the actor by layering a one-shoulder mini over high-shine bottoms. Finally, swipe on a bold red lipstick to brighten up the outfit.

February 2023

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

If you haven’t gathered by now, Kravitz always pulls out her best LBDs for a Saint Laurent occasion — this retro-inspired midi being one of them. For the YSL Beauté Black Opium Event in February, she sourced a velvet piece with a plunging neckline and lacy sleeves — a cold weather-friendly dress that doesn’t skimp on style.

March 2022

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For The Batman world premiere last year, Kravitz channeled her character’s feline style. The bodice of her Oscar de la Renta column gown featured two unique cups, each outlined in the shape of a cat’s head.

September 2019

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

While the Y2K rosette embellishment made a comeback earlier this year thanks to designers like Dries Van Noten and Prabal Gurung, Kravitz was ahead of the curve as she sported the look back in 2019. For Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2020 show, the style icon wore one of the label’s newest designs, a halterneck cutout mini dress complete with the floral decal on the bandeau top.

May 2018

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor has been a fixture at the Met Gala since 2008 when she wore a green velvet dress with a feather boa. However, her looks continue to get better every year. In 2018, for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” theme, she turned heads in a leg-baring see-through Saint Laurent style.

March 2018

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment

While most of Kravitz’s best LBDs are form-fitting, this feathery cupcake-esque mini dress deserves a moment of appreciation. The star’s 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party attire hailed from — you guessed it — Saint Laurent. Strappy heels from Sophia Webster completed her red carpet look.

December 2016

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment

To say Kravitz is a trendsetter would be an understatement. Case in point: Back in 2016, for Coach’s 75th anniversary runway show, she leaned into the sheer trend with a see-through midi, which she styled with an exposed underwear look. As you can see, Kravitz’s look is just as relevant today as it was almost eight years ago.