Zoë Kravitz Is The Reigning Queen Of Timeless LBDs

We’re rounding up her best looks.

It’s no secret celebrities love to break sartorial boundaries — oh hi, Julia Fox and Emily Ratajkowski. But that’s not to say they don’t gravitate towards timeless pieces, too. Take Meghan Markle as an example. The royal’s signature look is arguably neutral matching sets, particularly styles from labels like STAUD and J.Crew. And then there’s Zoë Kravitz, who is no stranger to a classic little black dress, whether for promoting a new film or attending one of Saint Laurent’s glamorous events — she is a devoted brand ambassador, after all. And somehow, with each wear, she always makes the tried-and-true silhouette seem so unpredictable.

While her affinity for little black dresses began long ago, back around 2016 to be exact (more on that later), we’d argue her press tour attire for The Batman in 2022 solidified her as the poster child for the always-chic number. For the public outings, Kravitz sourced a collection of luxe looks from labels like The Row, Khaite, Oscar de la Renta, and Saint Laurent. And more recently, at the latter’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, she made an appearance in a custom polka-dot LBD. With its delicate tulle draping and micro-mini hemline, the design felt surprisingly fresh for the actor — proving that with Kravitz, not a single LBD feels repeated.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of the actor’s nine best LBD moments to date. Plus, find an edit of products to help you incorporate her trusty look into your wardrobe.

September 2023

Polka dots were definitely the unexpected star on the PFW runways a few months ago— brands like Balmain, Elie Saab, and Stella McCartney had multiple variations in their collections. Kravitz clearly got the print memo, too, as she arrived at the Saint Laurent show sporting the classic motif. She accessorized with understated Tiffany & Co. earrings and her go-to slingback pumps.

Zimmermann
Off-The-Shoulder Polka-Dot Minidress
$695
Larroudé x Altuzarra
Pump In Black Patent Leather
$490
Tiffany & Co.
Pearl Earrings
$360
Grown Brilliance
Round Near-Colorless Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings
$745

March 2023

Kravitz's modest midi is worth copying this holiday season, whether you’re hitting up an office party or a family occasion. In March, the actor walked the red — err, white — carpet at an OMEGA press event in a high-neck number from The Row’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She rounded out the look with slingback pumps and a black watch.

The Row
Calanthe Silk & Wool-Blend Maxi Dress
$2,750
Saks Fifth Avenue
Cashmere Crop Bolero
$258
$181
Manolo Blahnik
Black Suede Kitten Heel Mules
$795
Movado
Modern 47
$695

February 2023

Wearing a dress over pants, a styling trick popular in the early aughts, has returned to the fashion zeitgeist. If you’re looking to tap into the controversial trend, take style cues from the actor by layering a one-shoulder mini over high-shine bottoms. Finally, swipe on a bold red lipstick to brighten up the outfit.

Saint Laurent
One-Shoulder Dress In Crepe Jersey
$3,790
Saint Laurent
Shiny Footed Leggings with Logo Band
$920
Valentino
Patent Leather Pumps
$1,050
Saint Laurent
Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
$420

February 2023

If you haven’t gathered by now, Kravitz always pulls out her best LBDs for a Saint Laurent occasion — this retro-inspired midi being one of them. For the YSL Beauté Black Opium Event in February, she sourced a velvet piece with a plunging neckline and lacy sleeves — a cold weather-friendly dress that doesn’t skimp on style.

Saint Laurent
Lace-Trim Midi Dress
$3,690
Saint Laurent
Zoe 110m Patent Leather Pumps
$895
David Yurman
Sculpted Cable Stud Earrings
$1,500
Mejuri
Duo Ring
$298

March 2022

For The Batman world premiere last year, Kravitz channeled her character’s feline style. The bodice of her Oscar de la Renta column gown featured two unique cups, each outlined in the shape of a cat’s head.

Oscar de la Renta
Draped Bugle Beaded Off-The-Shoulder Column Gown
$5,990
Sau Lee
Florence Dress
$595
Jimmy Choo
Romy 85MM Suede Pumps
$750
Blue Nile
Diamond Stud Earrings In 14k White Gold
$370

September 2019

While the Y2K rosette embellishment made a comeback earlier this year thanks to designers like Dries Van Noten and Prabal Gurung, Kravitz was ahead of the curve as she sported the look back in 2019. For Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2020 show, the style icon wore one of the label’s newest designs, a halterneck cutout mini dress complete with the floral decal on the bandeau top.

Amanda Uprichard
Elias Mini Dress
$233
Coperni
Racing Halterneck Minidress
$1,190
Saint Laurent
Amber Sandals in Leather
$825
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Bijoux Flower Brooch
$395

May 2018

The actor has been a fixture at the Met Gala since 2008 when she wore a green velvet dress with a feather boa. However, her looks continue to get better every year. In 2018, for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” theme, she turned heads in a leg-baring see-through Saint Laurent style.

Tom Ford
Lace One Shoulder Evening Dress
$6,890
Jennifer Behr
Virginia Bow Barrette
$140
Saint Laurent
Clara Sandals in Crepe Satin
$895
Grown Brilliance
Round Lab Grown Diamond Waterfall Suspender Earrings
$1,965

March 2018

While most of Kravitz’s best LBDs are form-fitting, this feathery cupcake-esque mini dress deserves a moment of appreciation. The star’s 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party attire hailed from — you guessed it — Saint Laurent. Strappy heels from Sophia Webster completed her red carpet look.

Valentino
Couture Dress With Feather Embroidery
$7,500
Polo Ralph Lauren
Feather-Trim Satin Mini Dress
$998
Sophia Webster
Rosalind Crystal Leather Strappy Sandals
$650
Kendra Scott
Mikki Pave Huggie Earrings in Silver
$55
$39

December 2016

To say Kravitz is a trendsetter would be an understatement. Case in point: Back in 2016, for Coach’s 75th anniversary runway show, she leaned into the sheer trend with a see-through midi, which she styled with an exposed underwear look. As you can see, Kravitz’s look is just as relevant today as it was almost eight years ago.

Reformation
Waller Knit Dress
$298
$224
SKIMS
Full Brief
$20
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart 100 Strap Pump
$475
Jennifer Fisher
2" Thread Hoops
$180