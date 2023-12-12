Once December rolls around, celebrities who reside in New York City prove their sartorial prowess by taking to the streets of Manhattan in luxe outerwear. Emily Ratajkowski lives for a faux leather trench; Katie Holmes gravitates toward double-breasted looks; Blake Lively adores a fuzzy style. But hey, let’s not forget about the stars over in Los Angeles. Just ask Kendall Jenner — the chilly forecast this month, especially in the evening, does warrant a topper. Last night, for example, Jenner tossed on a cape leather trench from Bottega Veneta while hitting the town, reminding us her coat collection is equally as swoon-worthy.

On Dec. 11, the 818 Tequila founder was captured on her way to grab dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills. For the brisk Los Angeles night, Jenner kept warm in the oversized khaki trench from the luxury label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which boasts a white graphic print on the inner lining. To up the glamour, Jenner opted for the sumptuous piece’s attachable cape. Of course, the model wasn’t done there. In a classic Jenner move, it appears she left her pants at home (oops!) and instead went with sheer black tights for her bottoms. Lastly, she accessorized the luxe outfit with a small brown bag from Bottega Veneta and pointy black heels.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

It seems Jenner has a newfound love for cape silhouettes. In case you missed it, the model first stepped out in the timeless look on Dec. 8 while shopping around West Hollywood. Her afternoon ensemble included a head-to-toe Phoebe Philo look, including the designer’s black bomber jacket, white slouchy jeans, and brown calf hair Kit Cabas bag. (Her stylist, Dani Michelle, is on fire.)

Has Jenner convinced you to add a cape to your outerwear collection? If so, shop a TZR-approved style below. We’re calling it now: 2024 is going to be the year of the cape.