On Jan. 10, the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which honors the best in film and American television of 2022, will commence at The Beverly Hilton in LA. Since it’ll be a busy time for celebs, especially the nominees who’ll walk the red carpet, they’re likely laying low this week. Take Aubrey Plaza, for example, who used the time in between to take her dog to the groomer. (She’s nominated for the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for TV category for her role as Harper Spiller in White Lotus.) Plaza wore a black crossbody bag with a button-down shirt, jeans, and a black tailored coat during the casual outing.

The innocuous ensemble revealed the actor’s off-duty style, which reads both put-together and timeless. She was able to achieve this feel since every piece in her outfit, from the outerwear to the denim bottoms, featured a basic wardrobe staple. As you might know, investing in classic, minimalist items can be a good way to build up your closet and personal style. Even her handbag from DKNY came across as the perfect functional, year-round accessory (as opposed to an overly trendy option one only wears once or twice). Luckily for fans, Plaza’s exact purse is still available to shop, below, should you need a practical carry-all in your own bag rotation.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

If your New Year’s fashion resolutions include investing in more timeless pieces and building up your basics stack, shop similar products to Plaza’s ensemble, ahead. Sandro offers a lookalike tailored black coat you can wear season after season while beloved French label Sézane carries a crisp and polished button-down you can style with jeans, baggy trousers, or A-line skirts. For those who fancy new footwear, recreate the actor’s unfussy socks and loafer mule pairing with Gucci’s Horsebit slippers and low-cut socks from Amazon.

As you’re adding items into your virtual checkout cart, don’t forget to mark the 2023 Golden Globe awards date on your cal. Plaza will likely make an appearance on the red carpet while rocking a look that’s anything but basic. (The actor works with stylist Jessica Paster, who also dresses celebrities like Emily Blunt and Miranda Kerr, so you know Plaza’s outfit will be on point.)