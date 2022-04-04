Menu
(Red Carpet)
The Biggest Color Trend At The 2022 Grammys Was Impossible To Miss
Hot pink had a moment.
By
Anna Buckman
9 minutes ago
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment
Saweetie took a page from Billy Porter’s book with this equally pink Valentino outfit and long gloves.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment
Billy Porter helped kick off the bright fuchsia trend in a fluttery Valentino look.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.