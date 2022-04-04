(Red Carpet)

The Biggest Color Trend At The 2022 Grammys Was Impossible To Miss

Hot pink had a moment.

By Anna Buckman
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment
Saweetie attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Saweetie took a page from Billy Porter’s book with this equally pink Valentino outfit and long gloves.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment
Billy Porter helped kick off the bright fuchsia trend in a fluttery Valentino look.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

