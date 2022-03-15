Miu Miu, founded by designer Miuccia Prada in 1993, has always exuded a feminine, spirited, sweet, and even rebellious energy. (The label’s latest Fall/Winter 2022 show touched on all the above, should you need further proof.) If the luxury house’s style codes describe your personal taste in clothes and accessories to a T, you’ll want to check out other brands like Miu Miu. This way, you can hone in on your signature style, but avoid coordinating too much with your fellow Miu Miu shoppers.

For instance, if Miu Miu’s viral miniskirt set is haunting your dreams, you’ll find that labels like Maje and Sister Jane offer similar tweed and embroidered iterations, respectively, which reflect that youthful yet polished look. Meanwhile, for those who love all embellishments — be it crystals, pearls, and/or bows — you can look to Simone Rocha for cropped cardigans, socks, and dresses that contain these elements. Peter Pan collars and puff-shoulder silhouettes, too, are key factors to capturing the Miu Miu wearer’s aesthetic. Thus, you’ll want to add romantic It brands that cater to this look, such as Cecilie Bahnsen and Yuhan Wang, into your designer repertoire.

Ahead, discover 11 brands that will help you nail that quintessential playful-meets-feminine look — with a dash of retro and sport, too.

Baum und Pferdgarten

Danish fashion brand Baum und Pferdgarten was founded in 1999 by Rikke Baumgarten and Helle Hestehave. The label specializes in tailored separates, especially in tweed and checks, but truth be told you can find anything your heart desires from the label. A few stand out pieces in its recent Fall/Winter 2022 collection includes quilted skirts and balaclavas (pictured above) while the label’s current seasonal offerings range from wearable, cool-girl crop top and skirt sets to everyday smocked, collared blouses.

Yuhan Wang

According to her website, Yuhan Wang founded her label in 2018 with a focus on “rebellious aesthetic, fluid spirits, poetic and romantic nostalgia, revealing feminine strength and understated beauty through pieces of uncompromising quality.” Wang’s signature style inlcudes the use of silky floral fabrics that play with proportion (i.e. look at the puff-sleeve crop top, below) and strategic layering. The pull between coverage and over exposure in her collections is evidenced through her lace tops and semi-sheer skirts.

Sister Jane

Once you arrive to the Sister Jane website, you’ll notice your cursor turns into a bumblebee — a telltale sign that you’re about to enter a whimsical, magical shopping universe. All its ready-to-wear dresses and tops have a retro feel by way of scallop details and Peter Pan collars. Meanwhile, embroidered florals and gingham print designs speak to the label’s feminine nature.

Simone Rocha

Irish fashion designer Simone Rocha is known for her signature sense of subversive femininity. This boyish-feminine aesthetic is best showcased through how she styles, and designs, her pieces — think a puff-sleeved leather jacket paired with a tulle skirt and combat boots, or a floral embroidered dress with crisscross straps that resembles a harness. Rocha loves to incorporate bows, crystals, and pearl embellishments into her garments for a playful touch.

MINJUKIM

Fashion should bring joy into your life and that’s precisely why you’ll love Seoul-based fashion designer Minju Kim’s creations. Her eponymous label launched in 2015 and has steadily gained recognition for its youthful playfulness and avant-garde creations. You’ll find a mix of short jackets, angel wing-inspired puff-sleeved tops and dresses, feminine headbands, and coordinating blazer and skirt sets.

Alessandra Rich

Alessandra Rich zeroes in on creating elegant clothes for women on the go, whether she needs a silky dress for a red carpet gala or a crystal choker to jazz up her everyday skirt suit sets. In fact, busy royals like Kate Middleton love, and rely on, Rich’s signature polka dot dresses for a proper ensemble. Many of the London-based designer’s creations also center on retro references, with Rich favoring ‘40s-style pleats detailing on her ready-to-wear pieces. You’ll find no shortage of crystals and pearl embellishments, either, as they cater to the party spirit.

Cecilie Bahnsen

If you love Rocha, you likely know and admire Danish fashion designer Cecilie Bahnsen who launched her namesake brand in 2015. Bahnsen is best known for her gauzy baby-doll dresses and ready-to-wear pieces with a strong focus on architectural volumes and sculptural silhouettes. Her typical color palette consists of neutrals and soft pastels, though in the newer collections she’s ventured into experimenting with bolder shades like tangy orange.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Alberta Ferretti’s diffusion line, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, contains pieces that embody lightness and sensuality — think semi-sheer ruffle crop tops, cutout dresses, and wrap-around bralettes. You’ll find that the basics are, well, not so basic at Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini — take the neon green buckle slingback heels or the cropped polo shirt, below, as the perfect examples. (Crop tops are a Miu Miu signature and you won’t find a shortage of this style, here.)

REDValentino

REDValentino, which launched in 2003 as the younger sister line to Valentino, caters to youthful shoppers with a taste for city street style. (A fashion tidbit: The name “RED” stands for Romantic Eccentric Dress.) You’ll discover the clothes and accessories are modern, elegant, and sweet. You can slip into the brand’s easy white floral lace dress to meet up with friends for lunch or style its pink poplin shirt over jeans with ballet flats for a casually put-together ensemble.

Cinq à Sept

Cinq à Sept, which translates to the French phrase “five to seven” (when activities take place after work but before returning home) merges Parisian flair with New York City style. The brand’s pieces are sophisticated — its dress selections are often a favorite for shoppers come wedding season — and polished with a touch of elegance. Cinq à Sept pieces can pull double duty — its Kenny blazer, for example, can be worn in meetings with C-suite executives just as easily as it can take you to post-work drinks.

Maje

It’s not hard to dress like a Parisian, if you know where to shop and Maje is one of those (not so) hidden gems. Founded in 1998 by Judith Milgrom, the Paris-based brand offers clothes and accessories that are subtly edgy and elegant — think saccharine pink cardigans, tweedy skirt sets, and Peter Pan collar dresses. If you love the miniskirt trend, scoop up the mint-green bottom ahead.