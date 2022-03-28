When it comes to fashion collaborations, the Copenhagen-based fashion label GANNI never disappoints with its partnerships. Case in point: In what feels like a full-circle moment for Y2K nostalgia, the new GANNI x Juicy Couture collaboration combines the minimal and joyful Scandi aesthetic with Juicy Couture’s casual glamour. (Read: If you’ve grown to love loungewear over the past couple of years, you don’t have to let go of the cozy, WFH-friendly attire just yet.)

The cornerstone of this new range is — you guessed it — the iconic Juicy Couture velour tracksuit. (The recognizable set was a staple with Hollywood A-listers and It girls like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton in the early aughts.) As revealed by the campaign photoshoot, the refashioned fuzzy separates will come in glossy black and indigo hues, as well as a brown logo print colorway. Both tops and bottoms will be emblazoned with the Juicy Couture and GANNI rhinestone logos, complete with a glittering hearts motif.

“We wanted to keep the essential 2000s mood and LA vibe while bringing some of GANNI’s contemporary Scandi feel to it,” GANNI’s Creative Ditte Reffstrup said in a press statement. “I can’t wait for our community to create some new iconic moments in it!” Juicy Couture Owner Taryn Washenik echoed Reffstrup’s sentiments: “Ultimately, we set out to inspire authenticity and self-expression with this collection and we are thrilled to see it come to life.”

GANNI took this partnership as an opportunity to, once again, put its sustainability practices at the forefront. (The Danish brand previously teamed up for design-conscious collaborations with brands like Levi’s and Ahluwalia.) All tracksuits are crafted with recycled cotton and polyester fabrics, offering an eco-friendly take on the emblematic velour sets. The collection also includes casual pieces like T-shirts, caps, bodycon dresses, halter-neck tops, and leggings — all made from certified organic and recycled materials. In keeping with the brand’s commitment to inclusivity, all garments will come in an inclusive range of sizes from 0 to 22 and XXS to 4XL.

The GANNI x Juicy Couture capsule will be available to shop on GANNI.com and in GANNI stores starting Wed. March 30. (PSA: The pieces from this drop will be an ideal match with your UGG boots and fluffy slides.)