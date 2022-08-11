When celebrities step out not dressed in glam, this gives fans an opportunity to see what they wear on a day-to-day basis. These unfiltered moments reveal their true style identity. Take Zendaya, for example, who is a red carpet fashion guru but was recently spotted in a rather under-the-radar, off-duty look while visiting NYC. Similarly, Jennifer Lopez, who is known for her flashy performance outfits, tends to dress down when the occasion calls for it. For her most recent laid-back look, Lopez wore pink sunglasses with a tie-dye sweatsuit while heading to a dance studio in Los Angeles. The star was finally back in town after traveling around Europe for her honeymoon with Ben Affleck.

For what was likely a choreography rehearsal, Lopez rocked cozy tie-dye co-ords from Ralph Lauren with a pair of Nike Air Force 1s. The neon swoosh logo coordinated with the colors in the sweatsuit. Bright hues was the theme in her dance outfit, as she shielded her eyes with Barbiecore-inspired shades. The affordable sunglasses ($65) are from Quay, an Australian eyewear label that might sound familiar to you. (Lopez has collaborated with the brand several times in the past, launching her own shades.) She then accessorized with oversized hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher — one of her favorite jewelry brands — and toted a hunter green Hermès Birkin Bag. The luxurious purse gave her ensemble that certified J.Lo touch, as the star loves an elevated, designer piece.

If the singer’s low-key ensemble felt unexpected from the star, that’s likely because all throughout summer she’s been in dressy vacation attire. And when it comes to that category, Lopez nails it every time. On her aforementioned honeymoon around Paris, for example, she wore a lot of maxi dresses (many of them came from celeb-beloved brand Reformation) and styled them with designer shoes and bags from the likes of Gucci and Dior. Now that she’s gone back to her “regular” life, however, this invites more casual dressing as she drops by film sets or dance practice.

Should you love Lopez’s colorful and laid-back look, channel the multi-hyphenate’s outfit by shopping the select products ahead.

