When it comes to modern-day trendsetters, there are a few names that consistently come to mind. At the top of this list lies Kendall Jenner, alongside her beloved sisters and cool-girl friend group, thanks to her strong eye for feminine styles and ability to curate ensembles that strike a balance between laid-back and polished. On June 1, the model shared her latest feel-good look on Instagram, as she posed in a Khaite gown with a basque waistline — confirming that the French-inspired silhouette will be trending throughout Summer ‘22.

For a brief history lesson: basque waistlines first emerged during the Victorian era as an alternative to the traditional corset. Later in the 20th century, the style was adopted into French fashion and was seen mainly in lingerie. Jump to 2022 — the V-shaped bodice has started popping up yet again, as it’s been featured in offerings from STAUD, Alaïa, Chloe and, of course, Khaite. For Jenner’s June campaign with FWRD, she wore the style in the form of a black floor-length Khaite gown with a scoop-neck and a crepe skirt. While the gown felt dainty and lavish, she kept the rest of look casual by pairing it with timeless ballet flats from The Row, her signature sleek sunglasses, and a colorful shoulder bag.

Kendall Jenner On Instagram:

This isn’t the model’s first eye-catching campaign with FWRD, though, as she’s been working with the brand since September 2021. As part of the brand’s summer activation, she also posed poolside in a bright retro-inspired editorial campaign. For the colorful shot, she opted for an orange Versace tank top, hot pink bikini bottoms, metallic blue sandals from The Attico, and a bright yellow Jacquemus bag.

All in all, Jenner’s more casual FWRD campaigns give a tiny glimpse into what the model may actually be wearing on a day to day basis. Ahead, shop the latest outfit from the campaign and rock the basque waistline trend before you see it everywhere.

