When you put together a date-night outfit, it’s all about wearing pieces that make you radiate confidence. For minimalists, this may mean neutral-hued silk skirts or an oversized blazer. Maximalists, on the other hand, may find themselves styling a printed maxi dress with a beaded bag. No matter which way your style leans, a successful date-night look makes you feel your best. Luckily, celebrities are experts in this styling area as they love going out with their partners, and rock the best ensembles while doing so. Most recently, Hailey Bieber wore sheer lace pants for a dinner date with her hubby Justin, giving see-through garments the fashionista stamp of approval.

To celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, the Biebers dined at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu. For the romantic occasion, the model dazzled in a pair of white, sheer Coperni trousers with a playful metallic pattern and slit cuts at the ankles. Underneath the see-through pants, she wore a pair of beige boyshorts, giving the eye-catching garment ample opportunity to shine. Because her bottoms already made an impactful fashion statement, she kept the rest of her date-night look relatively simple. On top, she wore an oversized leather jacket and a mini white crop top — they’re Bieber’s wardrobe staples.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

As for her accessories, they felt polished too. She walked alongside Justin in a pair of timeless strappy black sandals. The finishing touch to her West Coast dinner outfit was a sporty square-shaped leather handbag and a pair of small dangly earrings. If you have a date night on the calendar, take a page out of Bieber’s book by styling something daring with more classic items. If the metallic color of her pants feel too over-the-top for you, other fashion houses such as Alberta Ferretti, Jil Sanders, and Isabel Marant have similar sheer macrame-style offerings that allow you to get in on the trend in a more subdued way.

Ahead, shop see-through pants that will make a statement on your next date. If you don’t have a romantic evening on the cal, that’s okay too. This trouser style is sure to make an entrance for any high-fashion occasion.