This Unexpected Bag Trend Was All Over The Oscars Red Carpet & You Can Already Shop It

It’s not unusual for stars to carry a clutch on the red carpet — it offers a chance to carry a few small things into the event, perhaps mints, reading glasses, or even an acceptance speech. But, while red carpet bags are generally an afterthought, and often passed on to publicists when it comes time to take photos, at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, a few of the attendees chose to make their carryalls the center of attention. Novelty clutch bags were a playful way to celebrate the return of the red carpet, and a reminder as to what can make dressing up feel less serious, and more fun.

And while some of the night’s fashion choices were straight off the runway, a few of the bags spotted on the carpet can actually be purchased right now — for your own upcoming celebrations. Below, see how stars made a statement with their bag choices, then shop a selection of exact (and inspired) picks curated by team TZR, too. A red carpet may not be on your horizon, but you’ll surely win best dressed among your fashionable friends when you arrive for coffee in a gown, glitzy jewelry, and your own creative clutch.

Novelty Clutches At The 2021 Oscars: Celeste Waite

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Musical artist Celeste Waite wore head-to-toe Gucci for this year’s award ceremony, complete with an anatomical heart clutch straight from the Fall 2021 Aria collection runway held April 15.

Novelty Clutches At The 2021 Oscars: Angela Bassett

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actor Angela Bassett chose to walk the carpet with a playful clutch by Judith Leiber. The shimmering red lips were complemented by her pale pink nails and pink jewelry, too.

Novelty Clutches At The 2021 Oscars: Erica Rivinoja

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Screenwriter Erica Rivinoja, who recently worked on 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, chose an Edie Parker clutch for the red carpet. The shrimp-shaped resin bag stood out against her magenta gown.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Shop Novelty Clutches Now: