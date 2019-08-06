This $9 Amazon Find Is Your Secret To Wearing This Tricky Summer Look

Instagram's mysterious algorithm is the recipient of much ire from those obsessed with the app. Though you're sucked into an infinite scroll, you still might feel like you often miss the recent shots your best friend posted while in Mallorca and the outfit pics your favorite influencer debuted wearing head-to-toe Dior. But, sometimes through the fray of endless photos and oddly-specific ads, something jumps out at you. Instagram trendsetters have all mastered the how to tie a scarf as a top look, and though you may have missed the first or second photo proving such, you may suddenly find the trend in all sorts of unexpected places.

Simply reworking a scarf — migrating it from around your head or neck to a spot cinched snugly against your ribcage — isn't a new trend. But, as all trends fade and reemerge, so it seems does this humble scarf trick. In the '90s and early '00s, the look was championed by women including Christina Aguilera, Fiona Apple, and Beyoncé. Today, it's the off-duty style that Instagram’s top It-girls are adopting one by one. Part of the style's appeal is the fact that it's intended only for OOO activities. You're not wearing a scarf to work, you're wearing it somewhere sunny and relaxed. Add to that both a humble scarf's versatility and packability, and it's quite possibly the vacation style staple you've been underestimating for far too long. Below, see a few photos from the coolest outfit creators on Instagram and observe all the inventive ways they tie their scarves.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Tie A Scarf As A Top: Beach Chic

If you're looking for something easy to throw on over a swimsuit, consider a pair of simple shorts with a scarf in place of a top. A printed style will come in handy to tie over your hair if things get windy, or can work as a bikini cover-up; it's all your choice. This scarf from the abacaxi x SVNR collab even has cowrie shell detailing on its corners that further ups the beachy vibes.

How To Tie A Scarf As A Top: The Wrap

In most instances, you'll find scarves simply tied around the body in a triangle shape, but a cool beach-worthy alternative is to wrap it around the body, over the collarbone, and tie it behind the neck. It requires a longer sarong-style design to pull off, like this colorful $8.95 Corciova scarf on Amazon, but the results are well worth it.

How To Tie A Scarf As A Top: Swimsuit Style

Leave it to the ever on-trend Solid & Striped to design a two-piece swimsuit featuring a top that actually resembles a scarf. The style will likely give you a bit more stretch than a standard silk or cotton option, making it ideal if you're planning on being a bit more active and want to avoid any slippage.

How To Tie A Scarf As A Top: All About Accessories

A scarf top serves as the perfect opportunity to test out Spring/Summer 2021 jewelry trends. Since there are no straps, sleeves, or lace to get in the way, your bold necklaces and statement earrings have a chance to shine. This hand-painted scarf from KoshieO even features its own assortment of beaded jewelry so the two of you can be on the same extravagantly accessorized wavelength.

How To Tie A Scarf As A Top: Back To Classics

If you're seeking to try the look, but don't want your ensemble to feel too trendy or over-the-top, just keep it simple. A logo print scarf, like Dior’s silk navy option, or one with a bandana motif is easy to style with a pair of classic straight-leg jeans.

How To Tie A Scarf As A Top: Tie It Up

Consider flipping the script and tying a graphic scarf in the front, transforming it into a knotted bandeau, and style with a pair of high-waisted pants. When tied, this black and white square scarf from Tove will create an eye-catching, discordant striped effect.