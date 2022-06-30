While you can never go wrong with neutral hues (they’re great for building a capsule wardrobe), it can feel playful and whimsical to add colorful pieces to your closet. If your fashion preference leans more minimalistic, colors such as hunter green and blue may feel like a natural progression from the simpler colors you’re used to sporting. If you’re looking to make a statement, on the other hand, take a page out of Hailey Bieber’s book and go with pink as she radiated in a Versace corset dress in the bold hue in her latest Instagram post. This bright choice felt like a surprise for the model, as she’s known for wearing softer hues and edgier garments — regardless, she looked so good.

For the “extra fun” Instagram photo, Bieber channeled her inner-Barbie (maybe she’s feeling inspired by Margot Robbie who is playing the character in the upcoming film) by sporting a hot pink satin mini dress from Versace’s Milan Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The extra-short number features a corset structure, an underwire-style neckline with padded cups, and sultry spaghetti straps with a gold-colored metal logo on the left shoulder. Instead of styling the dress with pointed toe pumps as it was on the runway, Bieber (along with her stylist Karla Welch) decided to accessorize the garment with a pair of ‘80s-inspired platform boots. She also gave the look a luxe feel by polishing it off with a stack of diamond necklaces from Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Bieber In Versace:

The Dress On The Runway:

Salvatore Dragone / Gorunway.com

Bieber isn’t the only celeb who’s been spotted in pink numbers as of late — Khloé Kardashian, Megan Fox, and Elsa Hosk have all reached for the feminine color to create jaw-dropping looks throughout the warm weather months.

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

To get back to Bieber, though, you’ll be able to shop her mini dress in the edit ahead. You’ll also be able to peruse a few TZR picks for pink garments that will help you get in on the celeb-beloved trend and make your wardrobe feel extra joyful this Summer.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.