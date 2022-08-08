When you think of a celebrity with a memorable maternity wardrobe, who comes to mind? A likely candidate might be Rihanna, who showcased out-of-the-ordinary looks throughout her pregnancy. After welcoming her first child, a son, back in May 2022, the singer has since entered a new fashion era: off-duty mom style. Don’t expect the singer’s post-pregnancy wardrobe to be filled with billowy dresses and leggings, though. Her style is way edgier. For example, Rihanna wore a deconstructed button-down shirt with baggy jeans while taking a late-night stroll with A$AP Rocky on August 6. Her oversized top felt like a fresh and cool take on your traditional button-down that many moms may prefer.

For the casual 4 a.m. walk, the star styled her pinstriped shirt with a pair of baggy jeans to create a laid-back street style ensemble. What made the top unique was the rips, or tears, in the fabric along the hemline. The deconstructed top suited the singer’s typical avant-garde style. As for accessories, she proved her adoration for yellow gold jewelry by layering necklaces, bracelets, Briony Raymond bangles, earrings, and chunky rings together. And, even though the walk was in the middle of the night (or early in the morning, depending on how you look at it), she wore a pair of black sunglasses, presumably to shield her eyes from the paparazzi cameras. Rihanna then completed the off-duty look with a pair of casual white sneakers from the Wales Bonner collaboration with Adidas (the collaboration dropped back in June 2022).

PapCulture / BACKGRID

A$AP Rocky’s own outfit was notable too, as the rapper wore a similar pair of baggy jeans to match his girlfriend’s bottoms. (The couple is famous for creating subtle yet coordinating looks). Meanwhile, on top, he layered a black vest over a long-sleeve graphic T-shirt and piled on the jewelry. He topped off his outfit with a whimsical textured hat. If you love Rihanna’s atypical button-down shirt, shop similar options to her’s ahead.

