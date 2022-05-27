Why Bras & Blazers Are Summer’s Superhero Pairing

If you have no idea how to style a bra and blazer together, good news: the combination has been trending both on and off the runway for a while now — so there’s plenty of amazing inspiration to work with. During the Spring 2022 shows, Fendi paired pastel satin suit sets with matching triangle tops, and oversized, off-duty blazers found their match with sport-inspired bras at Celine. Meanwhile, Versace featured acid-colored scarf print suits with punchy neon bralettes. And even Michael Kors put his own spin on the trend, offering ladylike silhouettes in gingham prints perfect for summer.

Alternatively, on the street, visible bras and blazers are worn regularly by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid. Just recently, Dua Lipa’s tour landed her in Paris, where Instagram followers went into a frenzy as she ran around town with designer Simon Porte of Jacquemus in a bauble embellished suit from his most recent collection. The stand out styling detail? This very special set was worn solely with a sexy, black lace bra.

Still wondering just how you can put together a look like this in IRL? We asked a few fashion industry authorities to share their tips to pulling off this tricky ensemble.

Unsurprisingly, the experts all agree this look is ideal for an evening out. “There’s something about a powerful suit with a little flash of something feminine, like a lacy bra, that I find so appealing,” says Jennifer Zuccarini, Founder & CEO of New York based label Fleur du Mal.

Lauren Chan, a plus-size model and the Founder of Henning, agrees. “I like to wear a bra and blazer when I’m a bit more dressed up, it’s a great going out look,” she notes. “I love wearing a bra, blazer, and trousers for a late night out or fashion industry events. I am not a dress kind of girl. It’s a way to feel a bit more feminine and nighttime, while still feeling like myself.” (Beyond wearing the oft-sold out jackets from her own line, Chan often sources her jackets from the men’s section of TheRealReal — vintage Armani is a favorite.)

However, bras and blazers need not be reserved only for after hour events. “I think it's a great look for a night out or even a weekend day party or brunch,” says creative consultant Peju Famojure, who suggests toning the look down with shorts and a pair of sneakers. “You could definitely wear this [trend] to work at my office.”

Now, a few points to remember when choosing your bra top: “You don’t want to wear a basic t-shirt bra, that would look like you forgot to put a top on,” explains Zuccarini. “I would opt for a bra that is not too sheer, in black or a bold color.” Chan adds, “I think the best formula for the bra-and-blazer look is a soft cup bra and a boxy blazer because it keeps it from being too sexy — if there is such a thing!” Truer words couldn’t be spoken.

Keep reading below to get inspired with some cute outfit ideas incorporating bra and blazer pairings into your own wardrobe.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lean Into Silks & Satins

courtesy of Jennifer Zuccarini

Silk and satin pieces with a bit of sheen are an excellent way to play with texture when styling for a night out. “One of my favorites bras for this trend is our Luxe Silk Triangle Bra”, Zuccarini says. “It’s perfect under a blazer or a sheer top.”

Keep It Casual

Keep things fresh for every day with easy and comfy styles. “I’d style our Bank Blazer with a black bra — either sheer or solid — and add jeans and boots to keep it somewhat casual,” Lauren Chan tells TZR. “I love CUUPs bras — they’re equal parts comfortable, simple, and chic.”

Mix Bold Colors

courtesy of Peju Famojure

Combining a few vivid shades is a great way to add impact. “For day party, brunch vibes I would opt for a more standout color,” Famojure explains to TZR. “Why not try sunrise colors or colors that complement, like oranges, pinks, creams with a looser fit.” She adds “Knit ones are great, for those that need less support. I love the Jacquemus bralettes.”

Pair Print With A Solid

A vintage-inspired print is a great way to switch up your suiting for summer and have a little fun with your wardrobe. We are gravitating towards these retro, romantic florals popping up everywhere. Just remember to ground splashy patterns with a simple, longline bralette in plain black or white for a cleaner look.

Contrast Neutrals With Color

courtesy of Shiona Turini

Injecting a little color into a neutral look is easy with a bold, primary colored bra underneath a tailored ensemble. “If you prefer more coverage, choose a double breasted blazer,” Zurrania says. “You can keep it buttoned up and just show a peak of your bra.”