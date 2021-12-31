In the spirit of re-emergence fashion, almost everyone was ready to embrace flirtier style trends in one way or another. You might’ve found yourself suddenly drawn to a cutout dress by the likes of Nensi Dojaka or dabbled in wearing a bralette underneath a blazer. Early aughts-inspired micro skirts reentered your fashion conversations thanks to Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. Savvy fashion gals, especially those in Hollywood, have already embraced this latter dicey trend. Thus, if you have yet to tap into the risqué look, now is the time to take note of how celebrities style miniskirts. You can use their street style outfits as jumping off points for your own ensemble.

Don’t be afraid to take the miniskirt trend and make it your own, as your favorite celebs like to experiment with the piece as well. You can take after Emily Ratajkowski and wear an animal print bottom or sprinkle some fun into your everyday outfits via Dua Lipa-approved sparkly options. For Y2K fashion fans, take note of Bella Hadid’s throwback micro skirt from Abercrombie & Fitch. Lastly, you can never go wrong with a pleated tenniscore number that can be styled in so many different ways.

Ditch your midi and maxi skirts in 2022 — it’s time to embrace shorter hemlines. Let the celebrities, ahead, show you how to easily pull off this look.

Bella Hadid

The model has a penchant for fun, Y2K-inspired fashion and her miniskirts are proof of this. While shopping over Labor Day Weekend in 2021, for instance, she teamed her vintage denim mini with a playful baby tee and cardigan on top. Conversely, the teeny-tiny number from Abercrombie & Fitch, which she recently wore while in Miami, added a perfect finishing touch to her bikini look. If you like the 2000s throwback aesthetic, follow suit and wear a micro miniskirt in place of a sarong for your next beach-ready look.

Kendall Jenner

You might be familiar with Jenner’s penchant for tennis skirts (she made Alo Yoga’s sporty skorts sell out with a single Instagram post, after all.) However, she also loves matching miniskirt sets for summer. The all-white ensemble, above, was perfect for a casual lunch date. Her barely-there, all-black set, on the other hand, gave off major vacation vibes. Copy her clever styling trick with similar one-and-done sets, below.

Rihanna

Rihanna is the CEO of rocking short hemlines — and she has a plethora of genius styling tips for this piece in her back pocket. To pick up groceries in Beverly Hills, she paired her denim skirt with a Hawaiian shirt on top for that laid-back West Coast vibe. For a dinner outing on a different day, she wore a miniskirt, bralette, and track jacket combo — sporty yet still sexy. Lastly, for those brave enough to sport a miniskirt in the winter, follow RiRi’s example: throw a puffer jacket on top and viola! A street style-worthy ensemble.

Hailey Bieber

According to Bieber, even a very short skirt can accommodate a playful thigh slit design. Alternatively, an asymmetrical-cut style will provide that similar peek-a-boo effect. Like Jenner, Bieber also likes to match her top with her bottoms — although the coordinating nature of her outfits is a little more subtle. Keep your piece in the same color family for an all-around easy outfit.

Sophie Turner

In October 2021, Turner grabbed dinner with her husband Joe Jonas in a flirty date-night look. She wore a sequin, camouflage print miniskirt. While the camo and sequin combo is certainly unique, the actor pulled it off so well. Turner picked out a jacket that fell within the same color spectrum as her skirt for consistency’s sake, and threw on a pair of sneakers to make the look feel more effortless.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski has developed a particular liking for combining two trends in a single look — namely, miniskirts and animal print. Take note of how the model wears her ultra short bottoms with tall boots — a fashion girl-approved combo equally suited for every day or a night out. On chillier days, complete the look with a longer coat to protect your bare legs from the cold.

Dua Lipa

When it comes to buying miniskirts, Lipa goes for the fun styles: sequins, high-sheen fabrics, and bright colors. Her Paco Rabanne chainmail skirt or the extraterrestrial purple number from Chet Lo Spring 2022, for example, made for memorable Instagram fashion moments. For a casual daytime look, though, the singer often leans towards a checkered option. The singer offsets the flamboyant nature of her miniskirts with a white camisole, tank, or baby tee on top.

Margot Robbie

The press tour for Suicide Squad 2 brought about one of Robbie’s most memorable looks to date. Her simple yet impactful Anna Quan ensemble, which was artfully put together by her stylist Kate Young, included a wrap-style skirt layered on top of an oversized, ultra long button-down shirt. Use her styling trick with similar skirts, below.