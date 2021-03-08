Traditionally, award shows and long lavish gowns go hand-and-hand. And while, yes, this was still the case for the 2021 Critic's Choice Awards, it seems as if all of Hollywood got the dressy pantsuit memo. You heard that right — the evening of March 7 saw celebrities trading dresses for cool pants.

As "chic-but-cozy" has been the mantra in the style department this past year, it shouldn't come as a huge shock that celebrities are bringing this same vibe to award show season. Take Andra Day, TZR's January cover star, who sported a multi-colored purple and olive green pantsuit. Then there was actor Amanda Seyfried, who went in a different direction. The Best Supporting Actress nominee (for her role in Mank) arrived in a Miu Miu pantsuit detailed with a bow-tie and blinding crystal mesh blouse.

So, if you're looking to switch up your formal wear for spring, trousers may be the way to go. Ahead, find the dressy pantsuits shown at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards that turned all the heads. For any fancy occasions you have marked on your calendar, consider arriving in one of these yourself.

Dressy Pantsuit Trend At The 2021 Critics' Choice Awards

Musician H.E.R. went for a pastel embroidered Miu Miu pantsuit, and finished off with flashy metallic heels.

Like H.E.R., Amanda Seyfriend also opted for a Miu Miu pantsuit. However, the bow-tie and crystals on Seyfried's set it apart from the rest.

Myriam Santos via Getty Images

Andra Day's pantsuit for the evening was on the more casual side compared to fellow celebrities. The singer decided on a strapless jumpsuit consisting of rich purple and green shades.

Romantic dressing is predicted to be a huge trend for 2021, and Gal Gadot's frilly Prabal Gurung jumpsuit was right on point.

(More to come...)