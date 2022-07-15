Can you wear a leather bomber in the summer? Based on sartorial norms, your knee-jerk reaction may say “NO!” but Hailey Bieber will surely correct you. Bieber seemingly loves oversized leather bomber jackets and has been photographed in various styles throughout the summer season, as recently as yesterday. It seems to be something of a new signature for the star, who was previously known for her blazer looks.

That’s likely because utilitarian leather jackets have been put on the back burner for the past several years, largely replaced by the sleek silhouettes Bieber had preferred. (Like so many great enduring fashion items, the most classic leather jacket styles, which include bomber and moto, are rooted in practicality — i.e., keeping war pilots warm in the cockpit or shielding motorcyclists from the elements.) And yet, there’s no denying that leather bikers and bombers are becoming particularly trendy again. This time around, looser proportions, like the ones Bieber has been showcasing, have taken over with gusto and offer an all-season appeal. On Thursday, she wore a simple, zip-up style in black over gray shorts and a gray top to visit a skin care clinic in Beverly Hills. She accessorized the look with coordinated grey New Balance sneakers, a green-bill baseball cap, and oval sunglasses in black.

Again, this isn’t the first time that Bieber has rocked a bomber jacket this summer. She wore the same jacket styled similarly while about town on July 1 with her husband, Justin Bieber. And on June 29, she stepped out in an oversized moto jacket, which she also wore with sneakers and shorts — further proof that one doesn’t have to commit to a typical summer look all season long if they don’t want to.

If anything, fashion designers have encouraged a seasonal fluidity. For Spring/Summer 2022, Prada sent out oversized leather jackets paired with micro hemlines in nine of its 39 runway looks. Maria Grazia Chiuri at Christian Dior showed similar varieties paired with corresponding skirt suits for a ’60s Youthquake aesthetic. Simone Rocha, a staunch proponent of the style, showed hers with balloon sleeves layered over crisp shirting and lacy skirts. And, labels like Acne Studios and Saint Laurent have permanent collection pieces that they offer season after season for the most timeless sensibility. See some inspired picks in TZR’s edit, below.

