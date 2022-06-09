The classic trench coat is an essential outerwear staple. Once a military wardrobe invention, the versatile topper soon became a staple in everyone’s wardrobe and has continued to maintain its relevance for over a century. The coat earned its must-have status for good reason: it’s durable and incredibly easy to style. Most recently, the garment made a noteworthy appearance on Gillian Anderson in her Chloé ads for the Pre-Fall 2022 collection. The actor wore a light beige trench in one of the portraits from the newly released photo series. In short, the image was an effective reminder of the unexpected, almost ironic elegance of this intrinsically utilitarian coat.

Anderson’s photoshoot adhered to the minimalist ethos and was mainly composed of hues in the beige or gray color palette. The actor was photographed by Zoë Ghertner and styled by fashion editor Camilla Nickerson, with art direction provided by an equally esteemed graphic designer Peter Miles. Aside from the aforementioned trench coat, these portraits also featured Chloé’s Mony and Edith bags, both in neutral brown-beige hues. (Fun fact: The latter is a Katie Holmes-approved piece, as the actor carried the mini version of this purse to New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022.)

(+) Zoë Ghertner/Chloé (+) Zoë Ghertner/Chloé INFO 1/2

A trench coat is incredibly functional and easy to pair with virtually any outfit in your wardrobe. Plus, many celebrities, including Zoë Kravitz, have previously endorsed the garment as well. (She, in particular, loves a black leather trench to tap into that moody aesthetic.) If you have yet to add a beige outerwear to your seasonal outerwear rotation, invest in one of Chloé’s stylish options, below, before fall rolls around. And for those who are in the mood to splurge, add one (or two) of the Anderson-approved purses, below, to your virtual checkout cart.

