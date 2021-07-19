#HotGirlSummer: More than just a Megan Thee Stallion song, the phrase has come to represent the experimental post-quarantine attitude that’s consumed 2021’s fashion trajectory (dancefloor-ready shoes, crisscrossing cutouts, maximalist prints — essentially any style that invites you to unleash your personal style and celebrate no longer being stuck inside). The #HotGirlSummer phenomenon has become so powerful it’s heralded other fashion moments that pull from its unconventional spirit, like #VaxGirlSummer, which popped up a few months ago when fashion girls wore one-shoulder tops while receiving their COVID shots. And now, as Sophie Turner’s cowboy boots confirm, a new sartorial category for 2021 has entered the mix; Welcome to #HotCowgirlSummer where a western fashion influence reigns supreme and celebrities are ditching their traditional summer footwear for boots fit for square dancing.

On July 18, Turner shared an Instagram photo in which she posed in front of a colorful mural in a vintage Lenny Kravitz tee (the actor has a well-known affinity for thrifted band tees), a sleek black mini skirt, and ruby red pair cowboy boots. Her shoes, which boasted an ornate print of yellow stars, are from the iconic western footwear brand Black Star. In addition, the Game of Thrones actor executed a less casual, more high-fashion cowboy boot look earlier this month when she was in Paris for Fall 2021 Haute Couture Week. On July 5, Turner wore a pair of Louis Vuitton’s black pointed-toe boots, which were a scene-stealing element during the French house’s recent Resort 2022 showing. Her two varying cowboy boot outfits — one a laidback daytime look and the other a glamorous designer ensemble — confirm that #HotCowgirlSummer is versatile, easy to wear, and works for nearly any context.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

Turner isn’t alone with her desire to channel a bit of yeehaw energy this summer; Kendall Jenner has also been experimenting with the cowboy boot look (she has two known pairs: one also from Boot Star like Turner’s, and the other by Ganni). Additionally, Dua Lipa has frequently tapped into a rodeo-inspired aesthetic over the past few weeks when donning her pair of knee-high cowboy boots by Dsquared2.

(+) Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (+) @dualipa INFO 1/2

As the stars mentioned above have demonstrated with their western-inspired looks, cowboy boots are surprisingly easy to style. Throw them on with your favorite summer sundress á la Jenner for a subtle western style reference, or lean into a full-fledged cowgirl moment as Lipa does and pair your boots with denim cutoffs and some red gingham. To help kickstart your #HotCowgirlSummer, discover a roundup of the most fashion-forward cowboy boots on the market below — including Turner’s exact red and printed pair from Black Star.

