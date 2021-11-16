Thrifty fashionistas know that the holiday season is a prime time to go on a shopping spree. That’s because Black Friday fashion deals are plentiful and you can have your pick of the litter when it comes to clothes, accessories, and shoes. If you don’t have time to search the web for those splurge-worthy bargains, it can feel a bit overwhelming. Thus, in order to make your holiday shopping less stressful, TZR compiled a comprehensive list of the sales you should actually shop ahead.

This year, trend-conscious buyers are in luck, as many brands and retailers promise enticing discounts on celebrity-approved items. Take Missoma, for example. The demi-fine jewelry brand, which has been spotted on everyone from Kate Middleton to Emily Ratajkowski, is offering a steady 25% off on all items on Nov. 26. In addition, retailers like Nordstrom and McMullen are participating in the shopping extravaganza with amazing deals of their own. Nordstrom is already offering up to 40% off on select items across all categories, from home to fashion and beauty.

Check out all the fashion sales ahead. For deals that are slated to kick off later in the month, make sure to mark your calendars, so you don’t miss them.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Nordstrom

The popular retailer is already offering up to 40% off on select items across all categories and brands like GANNI, Good American, FRAME, and Reformation. (Pro tip: Make a note to check back in on Friday, Nov. 19, as additional deals will be added to the existing lineup of discounts.)

Lexxola

This year, celebrity-beloved eyewear label Lexxola is hosting its first-ever Mega City Sale — a five-week-long event with discounts up to 60% off. Plus, those who buy two pairs of sunglasses or more get free shipping. Even the most popular styles, like the black and orange Damien sunnies spotted on everyone, from Kourtney Kardashian to Kaia Gerber, are included — so shop asap before they sell out.

STAUD

STAUD’s official Black Friday sale will go from Nov. 23 through Nov. 30 and follow the buy-more-save-more blueprint, offering 20%, 25%, and 30% off purchases over $200, $300, and $400, respectively.

TRIANGL

From Nov. 15 through Nov. 27, the colorful bikini brand will offer free shipping on all orders — no code needed. If you love Hailey Bieber’s poolside staples, this is your prime opportunity to stock up on the model-approved, under-$100 swimwear.

Vitamin A

From Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, this California-based label will treat its customers to pre-Black Friday discounts of up to 70% off. Then starting on Nov. 25, the official holiday sale will offer sitewide discounts of 30% off all items (except its latest 2022 products and best-sellers). The discounts will continue into Cyber Monday, Nov. 29.

Alison Lou

This playful jewelry brand will offer 20% off on the majority of its styles from Nov. 18 through Nov. 29, with discounts applied at checkout. For street style aficionados, take note of the personalized necklace, below, which Karlie Kloss has been wearing nonstop in 2021.

Thrilling

Do you love one-of-a-kind vintage finds? Then mark your calendar: Starting on Nov. 19, online marketplace Thrilling will offer a 30% off discount on its pre-loved merchandise, no code needed. The sale will last through Nov. 29, so you’ll have an ample amount of time to peruse and shop the extensive inventory.

DeMellier

TZR readers, get ahead on DeMellier’s Black Friday sale: From Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21, you can get 20% off sitewide with code TZREARLY20. After that, the 20% discount will continue through Nov. 29 with no code necessary.

LIVELY

Black Friday is a prime opportunity to revamp your go-to rotation of undergarments. This year, you can do so with LIVELY, which will offer an exclusive gift with every purchase of bras, underwear, activewear, loungewear, self-care, or fragrance from its website. First, from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27, the brand will top off your order with a limited-edition tote bag. Then, from Nov. 28 through Nov. 30, it’ll throw in a Cyber Swag Pack (that includes a tote bag, pouch, stickers, and socks.) For the entire duration of this holiday shopping event, customers will receive double points with the LIVELY Rewards program, too.

MOTHER

MOTHER is hosting a major sale from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28 with up to 60% off select styles. (Add these trendy leather joggers, below, to your checkout cart ahead of time.)

DL1961

Denim lovers, rejoice: This Irina Shayk-approved label will offer 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 40% off sale items, from Nov. 22 through Nov. 29. To receive up to a total of 70% off on trendy staples like shiny leather pants and wide-leg jeans, use code THANKFUL2021.

GOLDIE

Are you running low on basics like tees and long-sleeve shirts? Then take advantage of GOLDIE’s Black Friday price cuts, which will take place from Nov. 22 through Nov. 29. Use the code EXTRA50 to take an additional 50% off its sale items.

BaubleBar

Starting Monday Nov. 22, shoppers can shop all BaubleBar jewelry at 30% off. On top of that, the Lizzo-approved label will host a limited-time doorbuster event for a brand-new necklace style from its Disney collection: A dainty Mickey head pendant, which will retail for $15. Both discount offers are slated to end on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Margaux

Margaux’s Black Friday sale presents a chance to refresh your footwear options with classic silhouettes like ankle booties and ballet flats. The week-long event will start on Monday, Nov. 22 and run through Monday, Nov. 29, offering 20% sitewide with exclusions applied to select pieces.

Astrid & Miyu

For minimalist jewelry lovers, Astrid & Miyu will offer a sitewide discount of 25% from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29. (Loyalty Program members will get early access to the sale on Nov. 21, so make sure to sign up if you want to get first dibs.)

Edge of Ember

Meghan Markle’s favorite jewelry brand Edge of Ember is hosting a up to 25%-off sale for Black Friday, from Nov. 22 through Nov. 30. The label will also offer free express shipping on all orders above $80.

BYCHARI

From Nov. 23 through Nov. 28, BYCHARI will offer some of its simple yet luxurious baubles at a discounted price. To see if your picks qualify for the 20%-off deal, use code GOTIT at checkout.

Eberjey

Head over to Eberjey and use code JOY25 to receive 25% off its comfy PJs, loungewear, and lingerie. The sale will take place from Nov. 23 through Nov. 28 and exclude monogramming and flash-sale styles.

Lord & Taylor

Get early access to Lord & Taylor’s Black Friday discounts via email or text messages on Nov. 23 and shop its discounted goods through Nov. 26. The department store will follow the buy-more-save-more formula and offer $25 off $100, $75 off $250, and $150 off $400 — no code needed.

AGMES

Treat yourself to some high-quality sculptural jewelry from AGMES, which will offer 25% off all of its styles with a discount code THANKFUL from Nov. 23 through Nov. 29. The brand’s Gertrude studs, for example, were recently spotted on Lady Gaga while she was out and about in New York City in August 2021.

Beyond Yoga

You can never have too many leggings. Freshen up your athleisure rotation with Beyond Yoga’s comfy, celeb-approved styles, which will retail at 30% off from Nov. 23 through Nov. 29.

The Arrivals

Get up to 60% off luxe outerwear like puffer jackets and shearling coats with The Arrivals’ holiday sale. Subscribers get early access to the sale on Nov. 24, which will open to the general public on Black Friday (Nov. 26) and continue through Nov. 29. No code required — just head over to the brand’s website and shop away.

Good American

Khloé Kardashian’s body-inclusive label will offer 25% off items from Nov. 24 to Nov. 30. Certain items will be excluded from the sale, so make sure to double-check before you pay.

EMU Australia

The cozy footwear brand will offer 20% off all styles, except its Mayberry slipper, from Nov. 24 through Nov. 29.

ASTR The Label

For extra good deals, check out ASTR The Label’s Black Friday sale. The brand will offer an extra 30% off its already discounted merchandise from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28.

RE/DONE

RE/DONE’s autumn sale coincides with Black Friday: From Nov. 25 through Nov. 29, you can shop the majority of the brand’s pieces at 25% off, both online and in-store. (Vintage, upcycled, and select new winter drops are excluded.) The price reduction will be automatically applied at checkout — no code needed.

STORETS

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Sophie Turner love the comfy lounge basics from this affordable brand. If you want to recreate the celeb-approved cozy look, you’re in luck: The Korean e-tailer will offer 30% off all merchandise with code BF30 starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 1. (Orders over $300 will receive an even higher discount of 40% off with code BF40.)

Catbird

If you plan to buy an engagement ring this season, check out Catbird. The jewelry brand will offer 15% off the majority of its items, including wedding and engagement pieces, both online and in-stores. The sale will kick off at 9 a.m. on Nov. 26 and on Nov. 29 at midnight. (The discounts will be marked, no code required.)

Loeffler Randall

From Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, make a donation at checkout to God’s Love We Deliver, for 20% off the brand’s trendy footwear, handbags, and more. (God’s Love We Deliver is an organization that prepares and delivers nutritious meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves.)

Missoma

Starting Nov. 26, all of Missoma’s pieces will undergo a 25% price drop, no code necessary. The sale will continue through Dec. 3 and include the blush-colored Pyramid Charm hoops, which is one of Kate Middleton’s go-to pieces.

McMullen

Luxury womenswear shop McMullen will host a 15%-off sitewide sale starting on Black Friday through Sunday, from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

TAI

The jewelry brand will offer 20% off on all pieces from Friday, Nov. 26 to Monday Nov. 29.

Parade

On Black Friday, inclusive lingerie and bodywear brand Parade will commence a four-day-long sale event by offering 30% off everything. The brand will also offer free shipping on all orders, too, with the sale ending on Monday, Nov. 29.