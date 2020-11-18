(Holiday)

Fashion Girls Are Asking For These Specific Pieces This Holiday Season

You need to check out their lists.

By Kelsey Stewart
You’re doing a gift exchange with your friend group and it turns out, you pulled the name of the trendiest person in the squad (see: the one who never fails to arrive at every group gathering looking oh-so-cool). So, how do you locate an item that’ll impress the most stylish individual in your life? Go straight to those who know best: The industry’s well-known fashion influencers. Luckily, these fashionable women were more than happy to share what’s on their personal wishlists ahead of the holiday season.

Whether the receiver has been hinting at a new luxe everyday handbag (think: Ashya’s Shema Slingback Bag) or they’re in need of home decor to liven up their space, you can rely on these fashion girls to have lots of unique ideas on their lists. But no matter their personal taste, keep this critical piece of information in mind: Los Angeles-based podcast host and trendsetter Olivia Perez says it’s all about giving back and supporting small businesses. "Whether it’s a gift that supports a Black-owned business, a local artisan, or from a company that is using their platform to donate a portion of sales to initiatives they’re passionate about, I’m hopeful that we can all use this holiday season to show support for businesses that need it," she says.

Hopefully, after checking out their top picks below, you’ve found gifts for more than one person you’re shopping for this season. Regardless, get ready to be the best gift giver this year. Below, find 26 fashion girl must-have presents.

Missoma's Gold Large Ridge Claw Hoop Earrings

Missoma
Mini Tidal Hoop Earrings
$103
Michelle Li, Tradesy’s Senior Style Editor, has been loving textured hoops. "Missoma has some of my favorites because of their interesting and luxe textures, they're also great quality and light," she says. "I'm notorious for falling asleep with earrings in and usually I wake up to a really red, irritated earlobe, but with these, I don't have to worry about it."

Moma's Nesso Table Lamp

Moma
Nesso Table Lamp
$430
Mushroom lamps have been a big trend for interiors, and fashion girls are fully on board. "This is a bit of a splurge, but it would be such a beautiful addition to my living room that I'm currently redoing," Los Angeles-based influencer Stephanie Arant says.

Ashya’s Shema Slingback Bag

Phenomenal Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt

Prada's Intarsia-Knit Logo Jumper

Tank Air's Romeo Bodysuit

Simone Bodmer-Turner's Vessel

Simone Bodmer Turner
Valentine Ceramic Vessel
$925
Taylr Anne Castro has admired Brooklyn-based artist Simone Bodmer Turner's work for some time now. "I would adore having one of her sculptures in my home as it would be a centerpiece and something I would have forever," she says. If she's in the process of decorating her at-home office space, this sculpture will be an intriguing addition to her desk.

Malone's Red Roses Home Candle

Jo Malone
Red Roses Home Candle
$70
"Rose scents are always perfect at home, and this one is one of my favorites," Coco Bassey, an influencer based in New York, tells TZR. If spring is her favorite season, this rose scent will help her get through the dreaded winter months.

Our Place's Always Pan

Brother Vellies' Greg Shoe

Brooke Callahan's Polka Heart Necklace

Brooke Callahan
Polka Heart Necklace
$96
A handmade piece of jewelry by Keane or Brooke Callahan is on stylist Elizabeth Tamkin's wishlist. "I love that every design is different and handmade," she tells TZR. "Brooke Callahan's jewelry is so quirky and fun and I love the unexpected color combinations." Gift it to the person in your life who is always wearing one-of-a-kind jewels.

Holiday The Label's Kokomo Pants

Holiday The Label
Kokomo Pants
$225
There's no sign of the checkered print trend slowing down anytime soon, so get her on board with Holiday The Label's Kokomo Pants. They happen to be a fashion-girl favorite, often sported on Li and other influencers like Sisilia Piring. Your recipient can wear them with everything from a simple cardigan to a cool graphic tee.

J.Hannah's Tetra Hoops II

Ugg's Fuzzy Slippers

Ferm Living's Ripple Small Glass Set

Daily Paper Pants

BONBONWHIMS’ Glitter Initial Ring

BONBONWHIMS
Glitter Initial Ring
$55
If you’re on TikTok, you’ve likely seen chunky, colorful rings all over your For You Page (and so has your friend). Choose the trendy jewelry piece in an option that’s also able to be personalized — like BONBONWHIMS’ Glitter Initial Ring. This style allows you to include an initial on the ring.

Package Free Shop’s Zero Waste Kit

Fernfan's Fan

Azur’s Plissé Satin Silk Cami Top

Bottega Veneta's Cassette Suede Shoulder Bag

Autumn Adeigbo’s Leopard Haircalf Clog

Autumn Adeigbo
Leopard Haircalf Clog
$710
Cool clogs are on every fashion girl’s mind this season, so you can definitely count on Autumn Adeigbo’s chic embellished iteration to win over your stylish recipient. Whether she pairs them with baggy jeans for a casual dinner or a midi dress for a holiday work event, they’ll be the star of the show.

Byredo's Bibliothèque Candle

Michael Kors' Soho Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

Jennifer Behr's Zodiac Earring

Aloha's Nice Knit Short

