You’re doing a gift exchange with your friend group and it turns out, you pulled the name of the trendiest person in the squad (see: the one who never fails to arrive at every group gathering looking oh-so-cool). So, how do you locate an item that’ll impress the most stylish individual in your life? Go straight to those who know best: The industry’s well-known fashion influencers. Luckily, these fashionable women were more than happy to share what’s on their personal wishlists ahead of the holiday season.

Whether the receiver has been hinting at a new luxe everyday handbag (think: Ashya’s Shema Slingback Bag) or they’re in need of home decor to liven up their space, you can rely on these fashion girls to have lots of unique ideas on their lists. But no matter their personal taste, keep this critical piece of information in mind: Los Angeles-based podcast host and trendsetter Olivia Perez says it’s all about giving back and supporting small businesses. "Whether it’s a gift that supports a Black-owned business, a local artisan, or from a company that is using their platform to donate a portion of sales to initiatives they’re passionate about, I’m hopeful that we can all use this holiday season to show support for businesses that need it," she says.

Hopefully, after checking out their top picks below, you’ve found gifts for more than one person you’re shopping for this season. Regardless, get ready to be the best gift giver this year. Below, find 26 fashion girl must-have presents.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

Missoma's Gold Large Ridge Claw Hoop Earrings

Moma's Nesso Table Lamp

Ashya’s Shema Slingback Bag

Phenomenal Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt

Prada's Intarsia-Knit Logo Jumper

Tank Air's Romeo Bodysuit

Simone Bodmer-Turner's Vessel

Malone's Red Roses Home Candle

Our Place's Always Pan

Brother Vellies' Greg Shoe

Brooke Callahan's Polka Heart Necklace

Holiday The Label's Kokomo Pants

J.Hannah's Tetra Hoops II

Ugg's Fuzzy Slippers

Ferm Living's Ripple Small Glass Set

Daily Paper Pants

BONBONWHIMS’ Glitter Initial Ring

Package Free Shop’s Zero Waste Kit

Fernfan's Fan

Azur’s Plissé Satin Silk Cami Top

Bottega Veneta's Cassette Suede Shoulder Bag

Autumn Adeigbo’s Leopard Haircalf Clog

Byredo's Bibliothèque Candle

Michael Kors' Soho Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

Jennifer Behr's Zodiac Earring

Aloha's Nice Knit Short