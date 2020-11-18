(Holiday)
Fashion Girls Are Asking For These Specific Pieces This Holiday Season
You need to check out their lists.
You’re doing a gift exchange with your friend group and it turns out, you pulled the name of the trendiest person in the squad (see: the one who never fails to arrive at every group gathering looking oh-so-cool). So, how do you locate an item that’ll impress the most stylish individual in your life? Go straight to those who know best: The industry’s well-known fashion influencers. Luckily, these fashionable women were more than happy to share what’s on their personal wishlists ahead of the holiday season.
Whether the receiver has been hinting at a new luxe everyday handbag (think: Ashya’s Shema Slingback Bag) or they’re in need of home decor to liven up their space, you can rely on these fashion girls to have lots of unique ideas on their lists. But no matter their personal taste, keep this critical piece of information in mind: Los Angeles-based podcast host and trendsetter Olivia Perez says it’s all about giving back and supporting small businesses. "Whether it’s a gift that supports a Black-owned business, a local artisan, or from a company that is using their platform to donate a portion of sales to initiatives they’re passionate about, I’m hopeful that we can all use this holiday season to show support for businesses that need it," she says.
Hopefully, after checking out their top picks below, you’ve found gifts for more than one person you’re shopping for this season. Regardless, get ready to be the best gift giver this year. Below, find 26 fashion girl must-have presents.
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.
Missoma's Gold Large Ridge Claw Hoop Earrings
Moma's Nesso Table Lamp
Ashya’s Shema Slingback Bag
Phenomenal Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt
Prada's Intarsia-Knit Logo Jumper
Tank Air's Romeo Bodysuit
Simone Bodmer-Turner's Vessel
Malone's Red Roses Home Candle
Our Place's Always Pan
Brother Vellies' Greg Shoe
Brooke Callahan's Polka Heart Necklace
Holiday The Label's Kokomo Pants
J.Hannah's Tetra Hoops II
Ugg's Fuzzy Slippers
Ferm Living's Ripple Small Glass Set
Daily Paper Pants
BONBONWHIMS’ Glitter Initial Ring
Package Free Shop’s Zero Waste Kit
Fernfan's Fan
Azur’s Plissé Satin Silk Cami Top
Bottega Veneta's Cassette Suede Shoulder Bag
Autumn Adeigbo’s Leopard Haircalf Clog
Byredo's Bibliothèque Candle
Michael Kors' Soho Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
Jennifer Behr's Zodiac Earring
Aloha's Nice Knit Short
This article was originally published on