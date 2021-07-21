Mj Rodriguez’s $69 Leggings Tap Into This 2021 Color Trend

It’s safe to say that Good American never falls short on celebrity love. Models and street style stars like Gigi Hadid love its trusty denim blues, and celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen can’t get enough of its cute and affordable swimwear. Now the brand is adding another star to their long roster of celeb fans. Actor Mj Rodriguez recently shared a photo wearing Good American orange leggings and tank on her Instagram. The matching set, while sporty, had all the sartorial details that make it an outfit and not just pieces thrown together.

In the aforementioned photo, Rodriguez is posed on the floor, leaning against a kitchen counter while wearing chunky rib seamless leggings from Khloé Kardashian’s loungewear brand. While the maker of the citrus-hued top remains a mystery for the time being (the piece is not available on Good American’s website), it is confirmed that the bottoms are available to shop online now. The actor paired the comfort-forward OOTD with large hoop earrings and an elegant gold pendant necklace. The post was accompanied by a cheeky caption and brand shoutout from the Pose star: “#feelingmyself @goodamerican baby 🍊🍑.” Additionally, tangerine is a trending color for 2021, meaning that Rodriguez successfully nailed several fashion trends in one go.

It’s the second time in the past few days that Rodriguez has served up an imitable Instagram look. Just last week, she matched with the likes of Taraji P. Henson and Emma Roberts in the Valentino Uomo white shirt to celebrate the brand’s new couture collection. Outside of social media, the actor is known to don tasteful and eye-catching red carpet looks, making the proverbial splash with her most recent Cannes appearances just last week.

Below, shop Rodriguez’s exact leggings, alongside additional orange fare that channels a similar vibe. If you’re looking for additional athleisure-adjacent style inspo, check out these sporty sets that are guaranteed to seamlessly take you from the gym to a casual weekend hang with friends or family.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.