Only Lady Gaga Can Confidently Walk In These Impossible-To-Wear Shoes

There are only two weeks left until House of Gucci officially premieres in the United States. On Nov. 24, all of Lady Gaga’s fans will rush to the nearest theater to see her on the big screen. (She plays Patrizia Reggiani in the biographical crime film — an Italian socialite who marries into the Gucci family.) Ahead of the movie’s release, the star’s drumming up excitement for her latest project by attending celebratory red carpet premieres. Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci press tour outfits have been nothing short of spectacular so far, given that her personal sense of style is all about maximalism.

Gaga turned to her trusty team of stylists — Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout — to help her create the memorable outfits. (Amador and Eerebout have been working with the singer since January 2018 and they also styled Gaga for her A Star Is Born press tours.) The multi-hyphenate is known to add a little bit — OK, a lot — of drama into each event-ready ensemble. Already, some outstanding details from her House of Gucci press looks include dramatic dress trains, monogram capes, and nearly impossible-to-wear platform heels. When it comes to the latter category, Lady Gaga’s putting her best foot forward (literally and figuratively) by wearing the most intense Pleaser Shoes.

Gucci Logomania

Gaga blessed her fans with a full, unmistakable look from Gucci while leaving the Corinthia hotel in London. She wore a GG-monogrammed, crystal-bedazzled ensemble that consisted of a buttoned canvas mini dress and a matching leather-trimmed cape. Both pieces were from the fashion house’s Fall 2021 collection. She completed her logo-heavy look with even more Gucci via a custom metallic gold Zumi mini bag.

Last, but not least, Gaga picked out a pair of shiny, seven-inch platform heels from Pleaser Shoes to wear. (She owns at least 11 pairs of shoes from this footwear brand.) For jewelry, Lady Gaga wore an assortment of pieces from Alighieri, which included a gold plated bangle, ring, and a pair of earrings to match.

A Subversive Slip Dress

On Nov. 10, Gaga attended the House of Gucci screening at London’s Cineworld movie theater in a chocolate-colored silk bias dress from Et Ochs. Her garment was a bespoke take on a piece from the label’s Spring 2022 collection. (Gaga’s dress was brown while the original runway look came in a pink-gray color.) For accessories, Lady Gaga wore a gold bangle and a pair of earrings from Alighieri. She finished off the trendy red carpet look with a pair of platform heels from D'ACCORI, a brand she first wore in 2011. (Back then, the London fashion designer sold his shoes under the name Signor Jester.)

Here, Gaga’s daring take on the slip dress was the perfect example of how you can tap into both the subversive basics and sultry dressing trends. Her brown slinky Et Ochs piece is not available to shop, but you can still lean into its flirty aesthetic with similar cutout dresses, below. If you want to fully recreate her sensual outfit, purchase the actor’s exact shoes and accessories.

Tulle Dress & Fishnets

For her first House of Gucci red carpet event, which took place at the Odeon cinema in London’s Leicester Square on Nov. 9, Gaga appropriately donned a Gucci-heavy look. The centerpiece of her outfit was a violet plissé chiffon gown, which went down the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 “Love Parade” runway on Nov. 2, 2021. She paired the flowing cape-style dress with a pair of sheer, crystal-embellished gloves and a pair of crystal stockings, also from Gucci’s “Love Parade” range.

On her feet was yet another pair of Pleaser Shoes. This time, she opted for a crystal-embellished version of the Flamingo boot for an extra dose of sparkle. She wore an assortment of Tiffany & Co. baubles, including a gold-and-platinum Hands collar necklace, diamond-encrusted Cactus earrings, and a chunky Stitches ring from the brand’s prized Schlumberger collection. She also wore six (!!) gold and platinum bracelets from the luxe jewelry label.