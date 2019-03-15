There's no shortage of minimalist jewelry brands these days. Thanks to the Instagrammable nature of pretty, simple pieces, a seemingly endless amount have popped up on the scene, each one more beautiful than the next and constantly tempting you to whip out your wallet to buy the latest pretty necklace or ring. The reality, though, is that many of those brands aren't exactly wallet-friendly, which is understandable. (After all, jewelry is essentially an art form, often made by hand with expensive materials.) However, there are a few affordable minimalist jewelry brands out there that are made of quality metals and are stylish. These pieces will look just as refined as the more pricey ones, at a fraction of the price. And the best news is, they are just as Instagram-friendly as the more costly stuff.

When it comes to affordable jewelry, minimalist fashion fans are in luck. The clean, pared-down styles are typically void of sparkles and other accouterments, which means less money spent on precious stones and lavish, intricate detailing. In other words: If you want to take the affordable route, minimalist jewelry designs are the way to go. Now, without further ado — scroll on to take a look at and shop the 13 brands you should totally add to your jewelry shopping list.

seree

If you’re looking for a minimalist stone that doesn’t detract from your everyday gold or silver pieces, consider incorporating jade into your jewelry collection. You can find jade in its classic green shades, but New York City-based label seree also offers the smooth and elegant stone in other unique colors like golden yellow and milky white. Seree is a women-led team and they source the materials across Asia, including Myanmar and Xinjiang.

Melinda Maria

This Los Angeles-based jeweler offers pieces that are handcrafted using semi-precious stones, simulated diamonds, and high-quality metals in 18k gold. Price-wise, you can expect to pay anywhere from $29 for an enamel ring to $185 for a gold plated necklace that is generously adorned with simulated diamonds. Melinda Maria has a loyal celeb following of A-listers, too, including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, and Selena Gomez.

BYCHARI

Jamaican-born, self-taught jewelry designer Chari Cuthbert creates pieces for women who are looking for something that feels minimal and luxurious at the same time. The brand offers a variety of accessible gold pieces alongside pricier pieces like diamond necklaces. If you’re a fan of BYCHARI’s affordable styles, you can always invest in a more luxe piece of fine jewelry from the brand, too.

TAI

If you’re in the market for zodiac or birthstone pieces that won’t break the bank, look to TAI. The Santa Monica-based jeweler, Tai Rattichai, offers some of the most budget-friendly 14k gold plated pieces on the market. (Her Zodiac Constellation necklace, for example, currently retails for $55.)

IceLink

Take a peek at IceLink’s website and you’ll find a plethora of affordable pieces that embody a bolder take on minimalist jewelry. The designs reflect the Armenian heritage of the father and daughter duo behind IceLink (Andy Sogoyan and Suzy Sogoyan, respectively). You can find an abundance of gold pieces featuring the Armenian alphabet and pendant necklaces that symbolize the strength and unity of the Armenian people. Plus, the brand offers men’s jewelry, too.

Divine Individual

Are you looking for jewelry basics that are high-quality and affordable? Consider this Black-owned, SoCal-based brand created and ​​curated by Divina Rae. Divine Individual offers staples like gold layering chains and hoop earrings, alongside engagement rings and custom pavé pendants fit for a variety of styles and occasions. Pro tip: The label offers beautiful body and belly chains, too.

Gorjana

Love to layer? Take a peek at Gorjana's delicate necklaces. The simple designs are made to be worn together and won't put a big dent in your budget, with prices averaging around $65. As for your ears, fingers, and wrists? The brand has you covered there, too, with a range of timeless silhouettes that often have a feminine feel.

Astrid & Miyu

Astrid & Miyu's pieces manage to find the balance between being both dainty and eye-catching. If you're after sleek signet rings, easy-to-wear necklaces, and timeless hoops, you should bookmark the London-based jewelry brand STAT. And while some styles can hit above the $100 mark, the majority of the offerings fall well below.

Modern Citizen

You may already visit Modern Citizen for its elevated and affordable clothing, but if you've never popped over to the jewelry selection, frankly, you've been missing out. The retailer delivers a diverse selection of unique pieces that, though minimal, will still likely prompt your friends to ask, "Where'd you find that?" And, once you answer, don't forget to mention how much you paid for it to solidify the wow effect.

Miranda Frye

While Miranda Frye does have styles that you could put in the statement-maker category, there are plenty of other pieces that maintain a more minimalist vibe. Within the selection, you'll find effortless pieces that provide that little extra something — think slender stacking rings with special details and delicate bracelets adorned with tiny pearls.

Above Average Studio

Turn to Above Average Studio for pieces that maintain a simple shape, but bring the luster of pearl or the subtle color of a stone. Right now the selection of styles includes a collection of understated, chic pieces that you'll turn to time and time again. Scope out sets of swoon-worthy earrings and elegant pearl necklaces that will undoubtedly become mainstays in your jewelry box.

Somme Studio

Australian brand Somme Studio offers a good variety of architectural, clean silhouettes and dainty, vintage-inspired pieces. No matter which item you select, you'll be excited to wear it for years to come.

Jewels & Aces

Head over to Jewels & Aces when you're on the hunt for everyday, modern earrings. A majority of its pieces like hoops, studs, and ear jackets currently retail for under $100. You might as well pick up a couple of pairs because these duos will ensure a seamless transition from work to weekend.