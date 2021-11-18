During the holiday season, it’s easy to lose track of time when you’re busy attending family gatherings and catching up on your favorite shows — You Season 3, anyone? You might be so enthralled — or distracted — by your activities that you don’t have time to peruse through all the Black Friday fashion deals. If you think you’ll experience Black Friday FOMO, worry not: There’s still time to take advantage of all the discounts via the 2021 Cyber Monday fashion sales. You may even come across bigger, better savings as many retailers continue to entice budget-conscious customers to shop.

This year’s Cyber Monday extravaganza offers a plethora of celebrity-approved brands. First, Missoma and Edge of Ember’s royal-approved jewelry pieces will be on sale (both labels have been spotted on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle). Then, the athleisure-forward brand Beyond Yoga is offering 30% off on a pair of leggings — the exact one Jennifer Lopez has. For those who don’t want to shop where the stars shop, you can look to it-Girl names like The Arrivals for deep discounts on winter wardrobe essentials. (The luxe outerwear brand will offer up to 60% off on its shearling jackets and puffer coats.)

Go enjoy and spend time with your friends and family. Once Monday, Nov. 29 comes around, that’s when you can shop to your heart’s content. See a curated list of all the Cyber Monday fashion deals, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Catbird

Cyber Monday is your last opportunity to get one of Catbird’s trendy and unique engagement ring styles at a discounted price. The jewelry brand will continue its Black Friday sale and offer 15% off on all merchandise both online and in-stores until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29. (The discounts will be marked, so no code is required.)

The Arrivals

If you haven’t yet stocked up on trendy outerwear for winter 2021, check out The Arrivals’ Cyber Monday sale. Shop select puffer jackets and shearling coats (up to 60% off) on Nov. 29 — you don’t need a code.

STAUD

You’ll be able to shop STAUD’s Black Friday deals through Tuesday, Nov. 30. The discounts follow the buy-more-save-more model — meaning you receive 20% off $200, 25% off $300, and 30% off $400 or more on purchases.

RE/DONE

From Nov. 25 through Nov. 29, you can shop the majority of the brand’s fashion girl-approved fare at 25% off, both online and in-stores. (Vintage, upcycled, and select new winter drops are excluded from the promotion.) The price reduction will be automatically applied at check out.

Loeffler Randall

Shop all Loeffler Randall styles at 20% off through Nov. 29 when you donate $10 to God’s Love We Deliver — an organization that prepares and delivers nutritious meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves.

Missoma

Missoma will extend its Black Friday offer through Dec. 3 — no code is needed to enjoy the 25% off discount. Bella Hadid wore the label’s serpent earrings, below, to Doja Cat’s birthday party in October 2021. Shop them now.

McMullen

With McMullen, you can continue to shop luxe brands like GANNI and Christopher Esber at 15% off through Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. Perhaps, you can recreate Kendall Jenner’s risky wedding guest look this holiday season with the cutout maxi dress, ahead.

Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga will host a sitewide sale on Nov. 29. If you need to get a fresh pair of stretchy pants or a comfy sports bra, make sure to take advantage of the 30%-off discount. (Jennifer Lopez owns multiple pairs of leggings from the brand.)

MOTHER

On Cyber Monday, MOTHER will offer 20% off on all styles (third-party merchandise is excluded from this deal.) For eco-conscious shoppers, check out the brand’s limited-edition collab with Carolyn Murphy, which was made with deadstock fabrics.

Lexxola

The British eyewear brand will continue its Mega City Sale through Dec. 9, so take advantage of the up-to 60%-off discounts.

DL1961

On Nov. 29, celeb-beloved denim label DL1961 will offer 40% off on all merchandise on its site, plus an extra 40% off on all sale items. Use the code THANKFUL2021 when you check out.

AGMES

On Cyber Monday, use the discount code THANKFUL to receive a 25% off holiday discount on AGMES’ sculptural jewelry. If you’ve been eyeing the Kendall Jenner-approved Wishbone earrings, this is your golden opportunity to get a pair for yourself ASAP.

DONNI.

Get 15% off $200 with the code THANKU15, 20% off $300 with the code THANKU20, and 25% off $400 with the code THANKU25. June jewelry and slippers are excluded from the promotion.

MIKOH

California leisure and swimwear brand MIKOH will offer 40% off sitewide with the code THANKFUL40. (Resort ‘22 garments, charity items, gift cards, surfboards, and ornaments will be excluded from the promotion.)

RAILS

Stock up on casual everyday pieces with RAILS’ Cyber Monday sale, which includes 30% off on select styles from its spring, summer, and fall collections. To see if your pick qualifies, use the discount code BFCM at check out.

Nordstrom

For Cyber Monday, Nordstrom will take its Black Friday deals to the next level and offer up to 50% off on select merchandise, including items from celebrity-approved brands like GANNI, Good American, FRAME, and Reformation. You can peruse the retailer’s extensive discounts through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Vitamin A

On Nov. 29, take advantage of Vitamin A’s 30%-off sale and gear up for summer 2022 with the brand’s splurge-worthy beachwear. Discounts will be automatically applied to most of the online merchandise, excluding the new 2022 product and select best-sellers. No code necessary.

Alison Lou

Refresh your jewelry box with some new baubles from this popular label. Take 20% off on all the brand’s fine jewelry. Discounts will be applied at check out, so code necessary.

LIVELY

From Nov. 28 through Nov. 30, LIVELY will give out a limited-edition Cyber Swag Pack — which includes a tote bag, a pouch, stickers, and socks — with every purchase made on the brand’s website. Plus, through the LIVELY Rewards program, members will also get double points on all purchases made during the discount event, which they can then use to shop more of the brand’s comfort-forward gear.

Lord & Taylor

From Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, customers will get a 25%-off discount, plus free shipping, on all orders over $99 — no code is needed at check out. The sale will continue on Cyber Monday through Tuesday, Nov. 30 with a 35%-off price reduction on all orders.

Margaux

Margaux will offer 20% off on a majority of its styles on Nov. 29. Head over to the site and shop its party-ready styles like the Schumacher x Margaux whimsical Mary Jane flats, ahead. No discount code needed.

Edge of Ember

If you haven’t had a chance to get your hands on one of Edge of Ember’s Meghan Markle-approved pendant necklaces or earrings, worry not — the sale will extend through Tuesday, Nov. 30 with up to 25% off on all merchandise. As a bonus, all orders above $80 ship for free.

Thrilling

Vintage fashion lovers, take note: the online marketplace will offer 30% off from Nov. 9 to Nov. 29 on select stores. You don’t need a code to take advantage of the discounts.

BaubleBar

The Lizzo-approved affordable jewelry brand will offer 30% off on all merchandise through Tuesday, Nov. 30. Plus, the brand will continue its limited-time doorbuster event, where you can get its new Disney necklace for $15.

STORETS

Shop STORETS’ celebrity-approved lounge sets, alongside the brand’s other trendy and affordable items, at 30% off with code BF30 through Wednesday, Dec. 1. For orders over $300, use code BF40 to receive an even higher discount of 40% off.

TAI

Go ahead and fill up your jewelry box with TAI’s meaningful pieces. The label is offering 20% off on Cyber Monday. The TAI Fine collection, however, is excluded from this sale.

Parade

The inclusive lingerie and bodywear brand will wrap up its holiday sale on Cyber Monday by giving customers one last chance to shop its cozy styles at 30% off. Those who take advantage of this will get free shipping on all orders, too.

EMU Australia

If you love UGG shoes, EMU Australia’s fuzzy designs will likely be right up your alley too. The cozy footwear brand will offer 20% off on all styles, except for the Mayberry slipper, on Nov. 29. Its waterproof Dofida booties, will become your favorite snow-day shoe.

DeMellier

Treat yourself to a cozy cashmere jumper or a quality leather handbag with DeMellier’s holiday sale. The brand will offer 20% off on leather goods and knitwear.

GOLDIE

Are you running low on wardrobe basics or lounge-friendly staples? Then take a peek at GOLDIE’s Cyber Monday sale. On Nov. 29, all shoppers will receive an additional 50% off on already marked-down styles with the code EXTRA50.

ASTR the Label

For Cyber Monday, ASTR the Label will offer customers 30% off on all merchandise. If you plan on attending a wedding this year, purchase its best-selling Gaia midi dress ASAP. (The under-$100 number has been a trusty favorite amongst celebs and fashion girls for years.)

Eberjey

On Cyber Monday, use the code JOY25 to receive 25% off on all Eberjey goodies, including the already-discounted items, both online and in-stores. (Monogramming and flash-sale styles are excluded from this sale.)

Astrid & Miyu

Minimalist jewelry brand Astrid & Miyu will offer 25% off on all items. If you feel like your jewelry box is lacking silver pieces at the moment, shop the celestial earrings below.