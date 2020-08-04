Past a certain point each year, dressing for the weather in the city can become tricky. August in New York is notoriously balmy, so having some lightweight staples on-hand is paramount for keeping cool through those late summer months. In case you haven't stocked up yet, there are a few celeb-approved styles making the rounds that are cost-effective, too — which can be especially helpful when everyone's saving up for fall seasonal shopping. Always one to execute a bold, barely-there look, Emily Ratajkowski's shorts outfit just checked every box — and it retails for less than $100.

On Aug. 2, the model-turned-designer posted on Instagram outside The Odeon (Manhattan's It-restaurant, ICYMI), wearing a bra top in denim shorts that are far more affordable than you'd think. On top, Ratajkowski wore Boody Wear's shaper bra, which is just $16.95. She paired the terracotta-hued bra with a pair of high-waisted, mid-thigh shorts. The denim pair is from Storets, an Instagram boutique that's currently on every fashion girl's radar. Featuring a slash along its side, the breathable style is the perfect antidote to ultra-hot August weather.

While her core outfit is super affordable, her go-to accessories are on the slightly pricier side. Take, for example, her cat-eye Versace sunnies, which are luckily currently on sale for just $199. There's also her wear-everywhere Carolina Santo Domingo bag, which retails for $695. Luckily, this ensemble can be styled with any smooth leather bag of your choosing — so long as it's the same, buttery texture. Tweed and cloth bags are less-than-ideal for shoulder toting in extreme heat. Or, consider pairing with an easy raffia bag, which — yes — you can wear past Labor Day The same is true for shades — any slender-framed acetate pair is going to do the trick.

To shop all Ratajkowski's exact styles, including her under-$100 top and shorts, scroll ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.