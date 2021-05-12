Minimalists Will Love This $69 Twisted-Back Swimsuit From COS

A word to the wise: Triple check your swimsuit picks before you jet off to your next beach vacation. You don’t want to, say, fly thousands of miles only to realize you left the matching bikini bottoms at home. If you’re combing through your current pieces only to decide they all need a serious upgrade this season, COS’ new Summer 2021 swimwear collection will be right up your alley. The bikinis, one-pieces, and other resort wear channel the same modern, minimal aesthetic the brand is known for. And the good news is, the fresh selections also include some candy-colored styles that lovers of all things splashy and vibrant can appreciate, too.

The swimwear range is comprised of 23 styles total, all at fair price points — think $35 for a majority of COS’ recycled nylon bikini tops and bottoms. The collection has your expected palette of muted shades such as white, black, and dark purple, but also includes pops of color like vibrant orange, lime green, and pink. In addition to offering trendy one-shoulder swim styles, the lineup also includes simple one-pieces — not unlike the ones recently released by minimalist brand Everlane. Once your virtual checkout cart is loaded with bikinis and one-pieces, you’ll want to check out COS’ kaftan dress made from organic cotton (an online exclusive). It’ll make for the perfect no-frills beach cover-up.

(+) Courtesy of COS (+) Courtesy of COS INFO 1/2

With this new swimwear collection, the Scandinavian basics brand taps into two out of the three mood-boosting Summer 2021 color trends: emerald green and hot pink. For the most part, COS’ entire selection of resort-ready pieces cater to the minimalist soul. Though, if you need even more swimwear in this category, check out these brands. Below, peruse through some of the ultra affordable beachwear styles from COS. Then, take a look at these swimsuit trends celebrities are loving for the season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.