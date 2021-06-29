This summer finally marks the return of vacations. What to wear, pack, and how to incorporate sun protection into your trip are pertinent points for discussion. If your getaway plans involve lounging on a beach or by the pool, there are ample summer outfit ideas to try. You may even want to look to Hailey Bieber for celebrity style inspiration. The model is currently vacationing in Europe and she packed so many imitable ensembles, including Bieber’s personal stash of TRIANGL bikinis. She has been wearing the swimsuits nonstop while in Greece with her husband Justin Bieber.

For her trip abroad, Bieber wore not one but two different swimsuits from the Australian brand. In the first image that Justin shared of Hailey on Instagram, she was eating while wearing TRIANGL’s hot pink Maia Mysa bikini ($99). For the second photo he posted of her, the model rocked a Maia Violet Sparkle bikini ($88) with lavender-colored boxer shorts. The shorts were from Sydney-based unisex resort wear brand DOUBLE RAINBOUU, which also has a variety of chromatic Hawaiian shirts on its roster. Bieber finished off her purple outfit with a pair of Saint Laurent SL 462 tinted sunnies to add a more elevated element to her ultra affordable look.

Both bikinis leaned heavily into summer 2021’s top swimwear trends — namely the textured, 3D-effect fabrics and high-sheen materials that jazz up an otherwise minimal, pared-back design. The pieces Bieber wore featured thin bikini strings and bright, uplifting colors, which are also trending this season in the beachwear category. If you’re in the market for more affordable swimsuit options with a retro-inspired twist, another celebrity you can look to for style inspo is Bieber’s bestie Kendall Jenner. Jenner loves her flower-printed pieces from Heavy Manners.

The Biebers are currently enjoying their vacation around Europe — they even recently met France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Macron for the country’s annual Fête de la Musique, or Music Day. As their travels continue, you can expect the model to wear more trendy outfits worthy of being recreated by her fans. And, you can safely assume the best looks are yet to come. Perhaps, this Fourth of July weekend will provide an opportunity for you to riff off Bieber’s vacation outfits, starting with her swimsuit style. Shop the star’s exact TRIANGL bikinis, below, in addition to some other affordable selections from the brand.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.