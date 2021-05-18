This Easy-To-Use App Will Determine Your Bra Size In Under 5 Minutes

In the past year, you may have ditched your underwire bras for comfier, WFH-friendly bralettes or freed the nipple altogether. However, if you’re slowly transitioning back into the office for work, you may find yourself revisiting the forgotten staple. If you don’t know your bra size, or need to recalibrate your exact measurements — breast size can fluctuate at any time — there’s now an easy way to figure all this out, without a tape measure. Lingerie brand Wacoal released a new app called mybraFit, which offers an AI-powered solution to determining your accurate breast size, so that your new bra will fit like a glove.

“The hard truth is that the intimate apparel business relies on antiquated practices that have not changed in decades. For too long, the industry has relied on the consumer to provide the information needed for accurate sizing,” said Miryha Fantegrossi, vice president of merchandising and design at Wacoal, in a statement. “By using our vast knowledge of fit and style expertise, we’ve created a personalized, time-efficient, and foolproof sizing tool for everyone.”

The software is intuitive to use. After downloading the app and inputting your height and weight, you will be offered a step-by-step video guide on how to take your measurements via the in-app digital scan. First, you’ll put on your best-fitting bra (underwire is recommended) and a pair of form-fitting pants. Then, take off your shoes, if you’re wearing them, and pull your hair back into a low ponytail or bun for optimal shoulder and back visibility. The app will then prompt you to take two full-body images (with your legs together and apart), as well as a quick video of you making a 360-degree turn with your arms up in a goal post position. Your body scan is then complete. All you have to do, afterwards, is answer four additional questions about your body and breast shape while waiting for the personalized fit measurements to hit your inbox.

(+) Courtesy of Wacoal (+) Courtesy of Wacoal INFO 1/2

When you’re all set with your ideal size and bra recommendations from Wacoal, you’re free to peruse the website to shop (as you can’t shop from the app directly at the moment). Alternatively, you can also use the measurements for whatever brand you prefer to get your bras from. If you’re concerned about your privacy as it pertains to the images taken during the scan, not to worry — the app will de-identify and delete them after processing, saving only the size and product recommendations for your future reference. You can download and explore the mybraFit app from the App Store and Google Play, along with Wacoal’s additional sizing tools and fit guides available on the brand’s website.

When all’s said and done, you can basically determine your bra size in under five minutes! For additional, comfy lingerie options, take a look at these front-closure bras. They will make the process of putting on your new, perfectly fitted bra feel even more seamless.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.